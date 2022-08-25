Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
Rum Creek fire on Rogue River grows to 11,700 acres
The Rum Creek fire, burning on the Rogue River northwest of Grants Pass, grew to 11,700 acres Monday and Tuesday morning and the fire could gain strength with higher temperatures expected in the next two days. The fire is firmly established on both sides of the river north of Galice,...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
KDRV
Curry County video shows rescue from 300' rock cliff
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
KDRV
FireWatch: Windigo Fire weather concerns though 99% contained
KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Despite a listed 99% containment, forest managers monitoring the Windigo Fire say today weather is a concern when, "Near critical fire weather is expected today, with hot dry weather." Those conditions can reverse firefighting progress. For example, the Six Rivers Fire in Northern California...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks
Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
CBS Austin
Crews fighting western wildfires use special protective wraps to protect houses
MERLIN, Ore. (KTVL) — Firefighters in southern Oregon are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of a wildfire that's being called the "Rum Creek Fire",. Crews are taking advantage of cooler, more humid weather conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Nearly 12,000 acres are burning...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
KDRV
Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
KDRV
FireWatch: DEQ extends Rum Creek Fire smoke advisory for more areas, more days
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is extending an air quality advisory tied to the Rum Creek Fire. Today the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) extended an air quality advisory for Jackson, Josephine and Curry Counties. It expects the advisory to go through at least "Thursday or later." DEQ says it...
KDRV
FireWatch: Talent firefighter has final tribute in funeral for death on duty at Rum Creek Fire
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Monday's funeral for a Talent firefighter offers a tribute to his life, lost in the Rum Creek Fire. Civilians, firefighters and first responders alike honored 25-year-old Logan Taylor today at a public funeral in Medford. The family allowed a public service to honor the man who died in the line of duty fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
oregontoday.net
Air quality advisory extended for Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties, Aug. 30
DEQ release – QUICK FACTS – Location: Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties; End date: Thursday or later; Smoke source: Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Monday for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire in Southern Oregon.
