Josephine County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention

MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Curry County video shows rescue from 300' rock cliff

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Windigo Fire weather concerns though 99% contained

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Despite a listed 99% containment, forest managers monitoring the Windigo Fire say today weather is a concern when, "Near critical fire weather is expected today, with hot dry weather." Those conditions can reverse firefighting progress. For example, the Six Rivers Fire in Northern California...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks

Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
MERLIN, OR
KDRV

Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in I-5 solo vehicle crash in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A 60-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, died in a crash on Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Lake Street in southern Siskiyou County at about 3:05 p.m. The man was...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

