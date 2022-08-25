MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO