CT's top prosecutor opens criminal probe into troopers' fake ticket schemes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s top prosecution office on Wednesday announced the opening of a criminal investigation into new revelations by Hearst Connecticut Media Group that four state police troopers collectively created hundreds of fake traffic tickets to bolster their productivity and standing with supervisors.
