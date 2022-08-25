Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Prosecutor: Dead puppies found in freezers of embattled Nye County kennel
Dozens of dead puppies have been recovered from freezers on the property of two Nye County kennel operators, just days after authorities confiscated more than 300 animals from their operations in Amargosa Valley. That’s according to the prosecutor who is trying kennel operators Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov on at...
pvtimes.com
Nye County commissioner will seek public defender in his domestic abuse case
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo told a judge on Monday that he would seek a court-appointed attorney to defend him against allegations that he choked and restrained his wife at their Pahrump home earlier in March. Blundo told judge Richard Glasson — a special-appointed justice of the peace from Tahoe...
pvtimes.com
Hand-counting ballots may cost Nye County
RENO — An interim legislative committee voted Monday to request a bill draft that, if passed in the next legislative session, would require any county not using voting machines purchased with state funds to pay back the money used to buy them. The request, which was recommended to the...
pvtimes.com
Trojans get massive win to open the season
The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team got their season started on the right foot with a massive 50-8 win over the Western Warriors. The 42-point win is the third largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years. The only other two wins by larger margins were a 66-0 win against Western in the 2018 season and a 55-0 win against Pinecrest Cadence during the 2021 season.
