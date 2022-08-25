The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team got their season started on the right foot with a massive 50-8 win over the Western Warriors. The 42-point win is the third largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years. The only other two wins by larger margins were a 66-0 win against Western in the 2018 season and a 55-0 win against Pinecrest Cadence during the 2021 season.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO