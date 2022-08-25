ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Prosecutor: Dead puppies found in freezers of embattled Nye County kennel

Dozens of dead puppies have been recovered from freezers on the property of two Nye County kennel operators, just days after authorities confiscated more than 300 animals from their operations in Amargosa Valley. That’s according to the prosecutor who is trying kennel operators Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov on at...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Hand-counting ballots may cost Nye County

RENO — An interim legislative committee voted Monday to request a bill draft that, if passed in the next legislative session, would require any county not using voting machines purchased with state funds to pay back the money used to buy them. The request, which was recommended to the...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Trojans get massive win to open the season

The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team got their season started on the right foot with a massive 50-8 win over the Western Warriors. The 42-point win is the third largest margin of victory for the Trojans in the last five years. The only other two wins by larger margins were a 66-0 win against Western in the 2018 season and a 55-0 win against Pinecrest Cadence during the 2021 season.
PAHRUMP, NV

