Stephen A. Smith To Release ‘Straight Shooter’ Memoir In 2023

Stephen A. Smith is set to reveal details of his upbringing and career journey in a new memoir. According to the Associated Press , the acclaimed journalist and commentator is set to release Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes in 2023.

“This book is a long time coming. Due to my fixation on privacy pertaining to my personal life, it took a lot of time, and a lot of prodding by loved ones, to finally get me to do this,” Smith explained in a statement.

Stephen A. Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple’s “They Call Me Magic” at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“But as I once told my Mom, ‘if I’m going to write a book, I’ll be damned if I’m holding back,” he added. “I’m going to speak my truth, say what I have to say, just so everyone knows where I stand and why.’ I know I’ve done that in this book. I had to do so eventually. It was time. No matter the consequences.”

The book will share stories about growing up poor in New York City, his early career experiences as a journalist, and explore Smith’s long history of speaking his mind.

Stephen A. Smith Playfully Claps Back At Jamie Foxx

Stephen A. Smith recently returned to First Take after a 3-week hiatus from shoulder surgery. On his first day back on set, he joined Molly Querim and Michael Irvin and filmed segments of while riding a boat down the Hudson River.

The sports television personality was greeted with a welcome back video from University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban who has been championed by Smith in his analyst career.

“Stephen A., we are all happy to have you back on First Tak e after your surgery, and we’re pleased you are doing well,” Saban said. “But, there is some question about how much time do you need off. Now, I had my hip replaced, and I was back at work the next day. I realize they don’t make them like they used to, and some people will do anything to get a day off. But, good luck and God bless, my friend.”