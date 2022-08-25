ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mark Snyder
6d ago

Conservative Christians win back school Boards!! OUTSTANDING!! Good! If parents backed these election wins, then GOOD! It is parents who have authority over schools, not the schools over parents.

eradicate Trump humpers
6d ago

One nation under many God's. The far right holier than thow Bible Thumping intolerables are the worst form of a hate group in this country.

Frederick Sweet
6d ago

A win for anti woke, from a company formed by a Veteran who wants what best. If you don't like it go back to NY or Commifornia.

NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
NBC News

Former Ohio school superintendent accused of kidnapping 2 kids in West Virginia

A former Ohio school superintendent is accused of kidnapping two children in West Virginia, police said. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, according to authorities. About a week earlier, officials with the Huntington Police Department had asked the...
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy

Social Workers QUIT to Protest Greg Abbott’s Anti-Trans Policy. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Social Workers are protesting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s anti-trans polices...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.  The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area.   Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

John Eastman pleads the Fifth in Georgia election probe

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman pleaded his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and invoked attorney-client privilege Wednesday when he appeared before a Fulton County grand jury investigating attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, his attorneys said. “In his appearance before the Fulton County special grand jury, we advised...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
TEXAS STATE
