3 Of The Country's Top 30 Fall Vacation Spots Are In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The seasons will soon be changing, bringing out beautiful fall foliage and cooler weather. This makes it the perfect time to get out and see nature. Luckily, you won't have to travel far to visit one of the country's best fall vacation destinations.

PureWow compiled a list of the country's best fall vacation spots. The website states, "As the seasons change, travel costs take a dip , crowds start to thin in popular tourist destinations and the fall foliage makes any location more beautiful."

According to the list, three places in Arizona landed among the nation's best fall vacation spots: Sedona , Grand Canyon , and Scottsdale .

Sedona came in at number five on the list. It's recommended for its hiking trails, high volume of activities, and beautiful scenery . The website explains:

"Sedona is breathtaking any time of year, but the fall colors and cooler temperatures take this prime hiking and adventuring destination to a whole other level. There are hikes and trails for all experience levels and desires, but we recommend heading to one of the famous Sedona vortexes for an experience you can’t get anywhere else."

The Grand Canyon came in at number 10 on the list. The website recommends this spot for its smaller crowds, national park atmosphere, and cooler weather.

Scottsdale was ranked number 28. It is recommended for its warm weather, festivals, and fewer crowds.

You can see the full list of the nation's top fall vacation spots on PureWow's website .

