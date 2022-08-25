ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Miami

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami is bustling with exciting eateries, from award-winning establishments to longtime neighborhood joints beloved by many. With so many options for both local diners and tourists, where can you find the best in the Magic City?

This is where Yelp comes in. After searching the website for "restaurants" in Miami and filtering results by the highest rating, an Italian restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot: Fratellino !

This Coral Gables restaurant wracked up a stunning five-star average with over 1,480 reviews. Yelpers can't stop talking about Fratellino's delicious Italian meals, generous servings, cozy atmosphere, and complimentary bread and bruschetta sauce. If you plan on dining there, they highly recommend booking a reservation ahead of time.

Here are the next four restaurants that came after Fratellino:

Franky’s Deli Warehouse : This family-owned business has been making sandwiches, wraps, and other deli goodness for over 20 years.

Al-Amir : If you're craving some Mediterranean food, Al-Amir offers plenty of dishes from lamb and hummus plates to baba ghanouj.

Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas : With a sleek, modern aesthetic, expect some clean and delicious Asian cuisine from this spot.

Ceviches by Divino : A Peruvian gastro pub providing a wide selection of beers, tapas, ceviches, and more.

Check out the full list of highly-rated restaurants on Yelp .

