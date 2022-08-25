The Chatham County-Savannah Land Bank Authority has adopted new guidelines and requirements to better ensure developers meet the terms of affordable housing agreements after learning one of the authority’s former properties was recently sold for a price higher than what the board approved. After being questioned about the sale by the land bank’s director, the same developer indicated three additional properties acquired from the land bank would also be sold for prices above the proposed amounts. In addition, Savannah Agenda has found that the sale was not the first time the developer sold a property for more than what was initially proposed to the board.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO