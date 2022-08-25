Read full article on original website
WTGS
Pooler announces planned water outage
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The Pooler Police Department announced parts of the city will have a water outage on Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Everything East of I-95 along Highway 80, including JCB up to Pine Barren Road. The city said the water outage is a byproduct...
workboat.com
Port of Savannah’s intermodal business to get boost with new cranes
Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CP&A) has completed procurement and design review services related to 10 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, manufactured by Konecranes, for Georgia Ports Authority’s (GPA) Mason Mega Rail project in Savannah. The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal was already the southeast’s busiest intermodal gateway, but...
WJCL
Open interviews happening now for new mega site coming to Bryan County
POOLER, Ga. — A $5.5 billion mega site for Hyundai electric car production mega site is in the works of being completed in Bryan County. Hyundai partnered with local contractors, Barnett Southern Corporation to get the job done. On Monday and Tuesday, Barnett Southern will host an open job...
WTGS
Barnett Southern hosts mega job fair to prepare for Hyundai plant
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — The hiring process has begun for phase one of construction on the upcoming Hyundai plant in Bryan County, with a job fair on Tuesday. Barnett Southern is one of three contractors tasked with building the over $5 billion electric vehicle plant that local leaders expect to have a great economic impact on the surrounding area.
wtoc.com
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Chatham-Savannah Land Bank Authority updates “affordable” housing requirements amid developer dispute
The Chatham County-Savannah Land Bank Authority has adopted new guidelines and requirements to better ensure developers meet the terms of affordable housing agreements after learning one of the authority’s former properties was recently sold for a price higher than what the board approved. After being questioned about the sale by the land bank’s director, the same developer indicated three additional properties acquired from the land bank would also be sold for prices above the proposed amounts. In addition, Savannah Agenda has found that the sale was not the first time the developer sold a property for more than what was initially proposed to the board.
eatitandlikeit.com
Downtown Savannah’s Cuban Window Returns
The hues of pink are a little deeper. The space to walk for seating is a smidge wider. It’s been cleaned up quite a bit. Beyond that, they will tell you that Savannah’s brand new Cuban Window is exactly the same. Who are they?. Erik Kinzie and Greg...
Hwy 67 and Nevils-Denmark red light construction completion projected for mid-October
Jill Nagel, DOT District Five Communications Officer, provided Grice Connect with an update on the Highway 67 and Nevils-Denmark Road red light construction. Reeves Construction began making intersection improvements and set the poles for the new red light last year. The $500,000 improvement project was to be completed by the end of the year in 2021. However, construction stopped months ago. Concerned citizens reached out to ask Grice Connect to look into the reason for the delay.
wtoc.com
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
SLED conducts search along Hampton County highway
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were seen searching an area along a Hampton County highway in the Varnville area on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses described seeing more than a dozen vehicles belonging to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the Almeda community off Highway 278, not far from a property owned by the Murdaugh […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Squirrel’s Pizza coming to Savannah’s Eastern Wharf Project
I think it would be fair to call Savannah’s Eastern Wharf development the biggest “Hurry up and wait” situation in Savannah history. It was years ago that we were preparing for Savannah’s newest waterfront development to come along and change the way we visited downtown. The phase one condo was built, then it burned, then it was re-built.
North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even with all of the fall vibes on the horizon, it won’t be long before some are imagining rows upon rows of evergreens standing tall in the North Pole, providing the scent of fresh pine. For those who might want to get there early, there is a job opportunity at the […]
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Opulent’ estate embodies vintage southern charm in Georgia. Take a look inside
It’s called the Forsyth Park Estate, and if you recognize the name, it’s because the lavish southern estate earned its name by facing the famous Forsyth fountain in Savannah, Georgia. And it’s on the real estate market for $7.25 million. “You look right across the street on...
WTGS
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Irene Myers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 25 years, Irene Myers has been inviting people into her home to help them in theirs. “I never wanted nobody being without because I grew up without a lot and I went through a lot,” Myers said. She started by collecting clothing...
11-year-old leads police on high-speed chase through Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An 11-year-old Fort Stewart child led police on a high-speed chase through Hinesville into Midway Wednesday morning. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulson the child took a Dodge Ram that belonged to his stepfather and drove into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot […]
WTGS
Healthy Savannah funds church back-to-school block party
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah is funding a series of community, faith-based events to help spread awareness and information about Covid-19 and flu vaccines. One of those events took place on Saturday at Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church, which hosted a back-to-school block party. Community members could come for games, food, school supplies or to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
