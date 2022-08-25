Police looking for suspect in shootout at Detroit gas station caught on video

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking for help identifying a man who was involved in a shootout at a Detroit gas station last week on the city’s northwest side.

Police officials say a 23-year-old man walked out of a BP gas station in the 17100 block of 8 Mile Road – between the Lodge and Southfield Freeways – shortly before midnight on Aug. 18.

As he walked to his car, two suspects also exited the building and fired shots at him, according to police. The suspects then fled in a black Ford Fusion with plate number EBP-4779.

It appears the victim or someone with them returned fire at the suspects, but police officials did not confirm that.

The shooting was captured on Project Green Light cameras.

Authorities say the victim was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting or whether the victim knew the suspects.

Detectives have identified the driver of the Ford that fled the scene, but are still asking for tips to identify and find the man wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black hat.

It was not clear whether the other suspect was in custody.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows something about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.