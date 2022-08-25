ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for suspect in shootout at Detroit gas station caught on video

By Wwj Newsroom
 6 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking for help identifying a man who was involved in a shootout at a Detroit gas station last week on the city’s northwest side.

Police officials say a 23-year-old man walked out of a BP gas station in the 17100 block of 8 Mile Road – between the Lodge and Southfield Freeways – shortly before midnight on Aug. 18.

As he walked to his car, two suspects also exited the building and fired shots at him, according to police. The suspects then fled in a black Ford Fusion with plate number EBP-4779.

It appears the victim or someone with them returned fire at the suspects, but police officials did not confirm that.

The shooting was captured on Project Green Light cameras.

Authorities say the victim was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting or whether the victim knew the suspects.

Detectives have identified the driver of the Ford that fled the scene, but are still asking for tips to identify and find the man wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Photo credit Detroit Police Department

It was not clear whether the other suspect was in custody.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows something about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments / 33

SassySole1
5d ago

Was out briefly a hour ago in Detroit, FACT FYI there are many noticable law enforcement officers out tonight. Hope their efforts help make a difference for betterment.

Reply
7
Mario Rossi
6d ago

going anywhere in Detroit at night is an "At Risk Event" please please people whatever you do DON'T stop for gas

Reply(8)
11
Steven Martinez
5d ago

somebody knows where he's at and they really need to do the right thing and get in contact with them special people and get him off the street he's definitely most going to probably end up killing someone if not a few just think of your kids safety and do the right thing you have a lot of people counting on you

Reply
7
