Blackbear to Guest Host 'American Top 40'

Blackbear is set to guest host American Top 40 this weekend, August 25th & 26th. The artist is celebrating the release of his highly-anticipated new album, In Loving Memory.

The singer/producer, who previously shared he's going back to his "roots" on the album and recruited some of the biggest names in pop punk to help, will be connecting with fans via the hashtag #BlackbearOnAmericanTop40.

Blackbear collaborated with Blink 182's Travis Barker on the album and will be sharing with fans behind-the-scenes intel from the recording.

Stay tuned and don’t miss Blackbear on American Top 40 this weekend. Listen live here and use the hashtag #BlackbearOnAmericanTop40 on social to follow along and connect with the songwriter who might even answer your question on-air!