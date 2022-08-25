Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Fall to Paint Rock in Football Opener, 4th Grade Studies Novel
The Lohn Eagles faced off against Paint Rock for their 2022 season opener this past Thursday, dropping the game 14-64. The game started off poor for the Eagles, as Paint Rock took a quick 12-0 lead. The Eagles put themselves back in contention with a 64 yard strip-and-return by Kaavan Flores for a touchdown. Following a successful kick for the extra point by Connor Nuncio, the score climbed to 12-8. Paint Rock went on a 33 point run throughout the remaining 1st and 2nd quarter.
brady-today.com
Sports Schedules for McCulloch County and Surrounding Areas - Aug 29-Sept 3
Below is the schedule for the week of August 22-27. Trent at Lohn, 7PM (Homecoming)
brady-today.com
Juan Medrano, 72
Juan B. Medrano, age 72, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence in Brady, Texas. Juan was born May 15, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Marcial Medrano and Epimenia (Briones) Medrano. He has been married to Ida Mireles since July of 1975. He worked at the Brady Combing Plant for over 10 years. He also worked for the City of Brady for several years. He lived in Hereford for many years before moving to Brady, where he has lived for 38 years. Juan liked to be outside, tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling to flea markets and his dog “Freckles”.
brady-today.com
Jack “Bozy” Hagler, 79
Jack Bowles “Bozy” Hagler, age 79, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Melvin, Texas. Bozy, as he was known by most, was born July 14, 1943 in Brady, Texas to Jack Hagler and Garnet (Bowles) Hagler. He grew up in Rochelle and was a Rochelle High School graduate. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a self-employed master plumber for many years. He was a lifelong resident of the Brady/McCulloch County area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brady-today.com
Hendrick Regional Blood Center to Have Blood Drive in Brady on Tuesday
Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at the Heart of Texas Healthcare in Brady (2008 Nine Rd) from 1PM - 6PM on Tuesday, August 30. If you would like to make an appointment, please visit www.hendrickbloodcenter.org or contact Kelsey Caprio at kcaprio@hendrickhealth.org if you have questions.
Comments / 0