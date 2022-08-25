Read full article on original website
Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Signs New Punter Sam Martin to Replace Matt Araiza
Martin punted for the Broncos the past two seasons after spending seven years with the Detroit Lions. He was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Two former Clemson defenders waived
Two former Clemson defenders have been waived following the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. Safety Nolan Turner and linebacker James Skalski were both waived following their first NFL camp and preseason. Turner, who spent six seasons with the Tigers (2016-21), signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this past spring. In his time at Clemson, the Alabama native and 2020 All-American recorded 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups, seven interceptions for 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. James Skalski also spent six seasons with the Tigers and signed on with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free...
LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs
We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.
