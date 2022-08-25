Read full article on original website
tallahasseereports.com
Neighborhood Analysis of Three City Commission Races
Provided below are three maps that provide a detailed look at the geographical source of votes for the candidates in the three city commission races. The information provides details related to the level of support for each candidate by precinct. Maps are provided by Matthew Isbell, follow him here. The...
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County High School Volleyball Players of the Week: Scott-Hanowell, Lozano, & Doughty
With the first week of girls high school volleyball in the books, it is time to recognize exceptional performances by the varsity players. You can review the outcomes of the first week of contests here. Based on an analysis of statistics provide to MaxPreps -the official scores and statistics provider...
tallahasseereports.com
Lincoln Edges Leon in 3-2 Thriller
On Tuesday night, the reigning 6A district champions Leon Lions traveled to Lincoln High School for a Tuesday night volleyball match and the Trojans – in a five set match – did something they have not done since 2014 – they won!. The Match. A fresh faced...
