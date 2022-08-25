AUGUST 29, 2022 — The Master of Social Work (MSW) program in the UTSA College for Health, Community and Policy and the M.S. in Environmental Science in the College of Sciences have been named finalists in the graduate category for the 2022 Examples of Excelencia program by Excelencia in Education. UTSA is the only university in the nation to have two finalists this year out of the group of 20.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO