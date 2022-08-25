ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UT San Antonio

UTSA Master of Social Work program named finalist for 2022 Examples of Excelencia

AUGUST 29, 2022 — The Master of Social Work (MSW) program in the UTSA College for Health, Community and Policy and the M.S. in Environmental Science in the College of Sciences have been named finalists in the graduate category for the 2022 Examples of Excelencia program by Excelencia in Education. UTSA is the only university in the nation to have two finalists this year out of the group of 20.
UT San Antonio

UTSA faculty earn accolades for their dedication to student success

AUGUST 31, 2022 — The UTSA Divsion of Academic Affairs has announced the promotion of 130 faculty members, effective September 1. “I congratulate these outstanding faculty members, who are representative of the exceptional caliber of educators at UTSA,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Our faculty’s commitment to scholarly excellence and student success is fundamental to the growth of the university, the achievements of our students and the positive impact both make on the greater San Antonio community.”
UT San Antonio

UTSA advances monarch butterfly conservation with partners across Texas

AUGUST 29, 2022 — Texas is a crucial stop along the migratory path of the monarch butterfly. The population travels from its summer habitat in the Northern United States and Canada south to Mexico for a warmer refuge during the winter season. Students and faculty in the UTSA College of Sciences (COS) are working to ensure that monarchs have the food they need on their long journey.
UT San Antonio

Researchers at UTSA develop learning platform for students with disabilities with NSF funding

AUGUST 30, 2022 — Faculty members from the UTSA College of Sciences and the College of Education and Human Development are developing a cloud-based web interface that will help students with blindness and vision impairments (BVI) learn computer science, data science and artificial intelligence. The researchers’ goal is to make high-paying and flexible tech careers more accessible to people with BVI.
