PHOTOS: Inside Davenport’s Oldest Apartment Building – Pre-Facelift
As National Historic Preservation Month comes to a close, we went and took a tour of a truly rare building - a two-and-a-half-story apartment building on Gaines Street, built in 1852. This limestone building was built in 1852 - just thirteen years after Davenport was officially founded, and about nine...
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week
Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off
The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Family-Friendly Fundraiser Music Fest in Bettendorf This Weekend
A fundraiser for a local charity will feature a music festival in Bettendorf on Sunday. The Hand in Hand Music Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at The Isle's covered parking lot, which is at 1777 Isle Parkway. The Labor Day weekend event will feature food...
Tent Stage or Main Stage…Blues Fest is Wall to Wall Talent This Year
Blues music has been an important genre of music for decades. While many of the older artists have passed on, there are hundreds if not thousands of new musicians keeping the blues alive every day with their playing and their new songs and albums. Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Mississippi Valley...
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo
Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Rock Island Officially Announces Citizen Of The Year Award Winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday night’s city council meeting. Anyone who was considered for these awards are a huge part of Rock Island. In fact, 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy stated,. “We obviously have a great city with...
Breathtaking Show In Davenport Iowa This Weekend: Cirque Italia Water Circus
A one-of-a-kind performance is coming to the Quad Cities, and it's a show you don't want to miss!. August 25th -28th, Cirque Italia is bringing a European-style performance to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The show is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience." Cirque Italia presents "Aquatic Spectacular."...
How To Get Great Book Bargains At The Rock Island Public Library
If you enjoy a good book, you want to do some more reading, or just really like bargain shopping, the Rock Island Public Library gives you a chance every month to get great bargains on books. This is a great way to expand your book selection while also supporting the Rock Island Public Library.
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
Live Music All Around with Open Jams, Freighthouse Rockin & Moline Turns 150
Kids are back in school. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area. Here's a list of some live bands to go support. City of Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration (150 Years), Downtown Moline, All ages. Lots of great bands. Monica Austin @ Rhythm...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Davenport Man Wins $2 Million Prize, Will Split The Money With His Stepfather
A man from Davenport Iowa has claimed a $2 million Mega Millions® prize today that he won in the game’s giant jackpot drawing nearly a month ago. Ben Sanford says he is splitting his winnings with his stepfather, Jason Sanford. News clip below:. The 37-year-old man Ben Sanford...
