Davenport, IA

Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive

Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
MOLINE, IL
Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week

Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
MOLINE, IL
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off

The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
BETTENDORF, IA
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo

Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
COAL VALLEY, IL
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop

How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
GALENA, IL
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday

Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
DAVENPORT, IA
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
DAVENPORT, IA
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week

A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
BETTENDORF, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

