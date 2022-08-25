Read full article on original website
Benavidez: Garcia Was Just Running & Moving; I Wanted To Sit There And Bang
Nothing Jose Benavidez Jr. noticed while studying Danny Garcia’s fight films indicated to him that Garcia would move nearly as much as he did during their 12-round fight last month at Barclays Center. Garcia used his legs throughout their bout, which mostly made it difficult for Benavidez to land...
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
Jose Valenzuela: After I Beat Corrales, Hopefully They Can Make Isaac Cruz Fight Happen
Jose Valenzuela has called for a fight against Isaac Cruz for over a year. The 23-year-old lightweight contender can only hope their handlers put that intriguing lightweight fight together if they win their upcoming bouts on the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz undercard September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Valenzuela is scheduled to face former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales as part of that FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show, whereas Cruz is set to encounter Eduardo Ramirez.
Joseph Parker Details New Motivation To Regain Heavyweight Title
JOSEPH PARKER HAS revealed that, at his most successful point, he was living out his boxing career for the benefit of others. The now 30-year-old, who takes on Joe Joyce in a huge Manchester blockbuster on September 24, became WBO world heavyweight champion in December 2016 by defeating Andy Ruiz on home soil in Auckland and winning the title vacated by Tyson Fury via a tight points decision.
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title
Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
Usyk Cornerman on 9th Round: Usyk Was Weathering The Storm; Was Fine When He Came Back to Corner
Russ Anber thought Anthony Joshua’s ninth round in his WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight title rematch against incumbent champion Oleksandr Usyk was a tad overblown. That was the period in which London’s Joshua had one of his best stretches in a fight that he ultimately wound up losing by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In that round, Joshua seemed to stagger the fleet-footed Usyk with body shots and followed up with harrowing combinations. Many observers suggested Joshua was close to getting the stoppage over the Ukrainian champion in that round.
Andy Ruiz's Determination Will Be Tested Against Luis Ortiz
In the remarkable tale that is the life and career of Andy Ruiz Jr., there has always existed one constant—a gravitational pull from outside sources working to prevent him from capitalizing on his gifts inside the ring. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz will return to the ring this weekend...
Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That
Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
Emmanuel Rodriguez-Gary Antonio Russell Rematch To Land On Wilder-Helenius Card
Emmanuel Rodriguez and Gary Antonio Russell will settle unfinished business more than a year after their very brief encounter. BoxingScene.com has learned that a Rodriguez-Russell rematch is set to take place on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout will serve on the undercard of the already announced heavyweight clash between former WBC champ Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41KOs) and Robert Helenius (31-3, 20KOs) atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View that includes a WBC super title eliminator between former titlists Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell.
Jessica McCaskill-Chantelle Cameron Title Fight Set, Nov. 5 On Bivol-Ramirez Abu Dhabi Card
Jessica McCaskill will take the rare step of dropping down in weight to enhance her pound-for-pound credentials. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal is reached for McCaskill—the reigning undisputed welterweight champion—to face reigning WBC/IBF junior welterweight titlist Chantelle Cameron. The bout will take place with Cameron’s titles at stake as part of an already announced November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before
Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
Sarah Higginson Tops Dragon Fire Card in in Metro City, Perth
Sarah Higginson looks to break into the world ratings this weekend as she challenges for WBA Oceania Light Flyweight championship in Metro City, Perth. Higginson’s previous outing came against IBF world title challenger Shannon O’Connell, moving up three weight classes to challenge the previously avoided O’Connell. Prior to that Higginson lost a decision to Taylah Robertson on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney.
Luis Ortiz Motivated To Make Statement, Put Andy Ruiz To Sleep
As soon as Luis Ortiz’ quote from a recent media day hit the internet, I could almost hear the memes being put together. “I’m always trying to reach the top of the mountain,” said the Cuban heavyweight contender, who faces Andy Ruiz Jr. this Sunday in Los Angeles. “I want the top prize. This is a very important fight for me, but so is every fight. They all get me closer to another world title shot. It’s all about training, training and more training. I feel better now than I did when I was 25.”
George Kambosos Praises Teofimo Lopez Following Comeback Win: "I'm Proud Of Him"
The flippant nature in which George Kambosos Jr. believes he was treated by oddsmakers, had no bearing on the final outcome in arguably the biggest upset in 2021. Filled with rage but level-headed enough to follow his succinct game plan, the Australian native successfully truncated the unified title reign of Teofimo Lopez. Although pegged as a significant underdog heading in, Kambosos fought fire with fire, sending his man crashing down to the canvas before picking up the split decision win.
Chad Dawson On Canelo vs. GGG 3: “I Think GGG Will Get The Victory This Time”
In the eyes of many, it isn’t a matter of if Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) will defeat Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) come September 17th, but more so how severe a beating he will inflict. Having turned 40 years of age just a few short months ago, Golovkin appears to...
Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker Approved To Have Interim-WBO Title At Stake
Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker were already prepared to fight for the sake of proving who is the better man in the ring. The stakes are now raised for their forthcoming clash. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Joyce-Parker will now come with the interim WBO heavyweight title on the line in their September 24 BT Sport Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A joint request filed on August 23 by Queensberry Promotions and BOXXER—promoters for Joyce and Parker, respectively—was approved by the WBO.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Reflects On Usyk’s Win Over Joshua: “Usyk Is Another Level”
Anthony Joshua pounded his fist against the table and vowed to become a better fighter following his fairly lopsided unanimous decision defeat against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th, 2021. While the former Olympic gold medalist remained confident in his ability to regain his WBO, IBF, IBO and WBA titles, Usyk...
Bivol-Ramirez WBA Title Fight Launches 'Champion Series' In Abu Dhabi
Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a...
Isaac Cruz: Goal Is To Face Tank Davis Once Again, Bring A World Title To Mexico City
Isaac Cruz had barely five weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his career to date. The top-rated lightweight contender came up just short in a hard-fought battle with secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. Cruz stepped in for Rolando Romero in short notice, dropping a twelve-round decision but fighting well enough to end Davis’ 16-fight knockout streak.
