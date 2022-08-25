Read full article on original website
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged criminal mischief incident by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 8:00 a.m. the 34-year old suspect was walking past the victim’s vehicle near the corner of Southeast Sykes Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street when he asked for a cigarette. The victim said he didn’t have one. The suspect responded by allegedly causing over $1,000 of damage to the victim’s sedan.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
theashlandchronicle.com
SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Arrests Domestic Violence Suspect, Seizes 40 Firearms, 150 Lbs. Illegal Cannabis
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant early yesterday morning at a residence on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point. JCSO Patrol utilized SWAT, K9, and the Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT) to serve the warrant due to firearm threats made by the suspect towards law enforcement.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII CHARGES
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII related incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. officers were handling an incident in the 2700 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The 38-year old arrived to pick up someone involved. He was visibly impaired and partially performed standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and allegedly refused a breath test at the jail. A search warrant was applied for then granted, for his blood alcohol content.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE THEFT
A Sutherlin man was charged with first-degree theft by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said the 31-year old was identified as a suspect in a theft from a business in the 200 block of Southeast Stephens Street. He allegedly stole items worth over $1,000. The man was already jailed for an unrelated issue. The additional charge was added and he remained detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON ASSAULT AND BURGLARY CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on assault and burglary charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday. A DCSO report said at 4:45 a.m. a victim said that 43-year old Christopher Jones, who is known to her, entered her house in the 200 block of Southwest Briggs Drive, through a window, and started an altercation. Jones allegedly pushed the victim and punched her on the side of the head.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ELUDE, DRUG CHARGES
Winston Police jailed a man for elude and drug charges on Saturday. Sergeant Mike Miller said an officer observed a motorcycle traveling on Highway 99 S at a high rate of speed. Miller said the officer paced the bike at 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. As he activated his lights, the bike allegedly accelerated as it headed towards Winston.
kezi.com
Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out
VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
oregontoday.net
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
kqennewsradio.com
A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
kqennewsradio.com
OAKLAND MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING, CRASHING A VEHICLE
An Oakland man has been jailed after allegedly stealing and later crashing a vehicle following a police pursuit on Friday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s said at approximately 6:30 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the S-Mart on Old Highway 99N in Wilbur, while the owner was inside the store. The 2007 Toyota Scion was seen leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road.
