kanecountyconnects.com
KCSA Mosser Named to State Commission to Implement Firearms Restraining Orders
Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser has been named a member of the Illinois Commission on Implementing the Firearms Restraining Order. The commission was created in Spring 2022 by the Illinois General Assembly to advise on the strategies of education and implementation of the Firearms Restraining Order Act. The law allows a family member or police officer to request an emergency order to restrict access to guns if they believe someone poses a danger to themselves or others. The emergency restraining order must be granted by a judge and is temporary, lasting up to 14 days. A plenary firearms restraining order remains in effect for an additional six months after a hearing on the merits of the petition or an agreement by the respondent.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing will get a new mayor
Imagine if the President of the United States of America could stay in office as long as he wanted! Term limits might have been one of the best things to happen to politics in the United States of America. However, it is still an ongoing battle, as many political offices in Illinois and the United States of America at large do not have term limits.
Why the Case of a Stolen Chicago Ambulance Is Only Being Prosecuted in Grundy County
A Chicago man is accused of stealing a city ambulance and leading police on a 70-mile chase through several counties. But records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show that neither the city nor Cook County is pressing charges for the theft - leaving only charges in Grundy County. Newly obtained...
Mayor Irvin of Aurora to find growth following defeat
Whether Mayor Richard Irvin’s run for the statehouse put Aurora on the map, a question asked by some, seems irrelevant on the heels of his third-place finish in the Illinois GOP primary. Admittedly, it was a tough loss for Irvin, the city’s first African American mayor. And it’s fair to point out that Irvin isn’t the first gubernatorial candidate to come up short in meeting expectations.
vfpress.news
Man Accuses Bellwood Police Of False Arrest, Wrongful Imprisonment
Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Chicago man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the village of Bellwood and a Bellwood Police detective, accusing the detective of false imprisonment and wrongful arrest. Gregory C. Middleton, who filed the lawsuit in the Northern District...
Report calls for Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center to be shut down, replaced with smaller facilities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A scathing new report calls for a Cook County juvenile detention center to be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller community-based facilities. The focus, it says, should be on rehabilitation, not severe treatment. The report is from a blue ribbon committee convened last year by Cook County's Chief Judge Timothy Evans. It calls the "Temporary Juvenile Detention Center" isolating and deprivational. Among other things, it states most of the children there spend at least 13 hours a day locked in small cells, left to sleep from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. It also states that jail staff often discipline the youths by confining them to their cells for several additional hours. Judge Evans' office said he is forming another committee to implement changes but did not give specifics. The center is where juveniles charged with a crime await trial.
wcsjnews.com
Gardner Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Individual
A woman was charged after a stabbing incident that occurred in the 100 block of South Railroad Street in Gardner around 1:20 a.m. on August 27th. Sabrina Futia, 30, of Gardner was charged with Aggravated Battery, a class three felony. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said a disturbance took place...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Roccola Busby, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin for driving while license suspended. Busby posted a $250 bond and has a court date on September 26th. Also arrested was Thadeus Kopelman, 36, of Morris for DUI. He posted a $100 bond and has a court date on September 19th.
Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang
Pierre Robinson faces up to life in prison for committing murder to maintain his position in a Chicago street gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Aurora Bank of America robbed, suspect photo released
The FBI confirmed an Aurora bank was robbed Tuesday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
wcsjnews.com
Attempted Murder & Other Charges Filed Against Two Men Following Shooting in Minooka
Several felony charges have been filed against two individuals after a shooting incident in rural Minooka. Johnathan Mahoney, 25, of Minooka was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery Using a Firearm, all class X felonies. Fernandez Vazquez, 23, of Joliet was charged with Unlawful...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Several Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was charged with Criminal Damage To State Supported Property between $500 and $10,000, a c lass three and four counts of Criminal Damage To State Support Property less than $500, all class four felonies.
959theriver.com
Success in Kane County
Hi, it’s Leslie, and the Kane County Health Department in Aurora had a gun buy back event over this past weekend. The event was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday was so successful that they had to cancel Sunday’s portion because they ran out of gift cards.
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
thechicagogenius.com
City Council Now to Issue Car Boot After Vehicle Registration
THE LOOP – Speaking at a City Hall press release on Friday, Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) announced City Council’s new plan titled “Boot Up, Chicago,” a mandate for carbooting private vehicles immediately upon registration. Reboyras introduced the concept to the Consumer Protection Committee earlier in the week. “Everyone was on board almost immediately,” said Reboyras. “The way we see it, anybody owning a car in this town is going to deal with getting booted sooner or later. So, we figured ‘why not get it over with?’”
