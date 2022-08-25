Read full article on original website
Alabama airports getting $17.8 million in federal funding
Alabama’s airports are getting $17.8 million through a recent federal appropriation for on-site capital improvements. The money will be spent on improvement airport aprons or the areas where aircraft are parked, improve drainage, extend runways and other projects at nine of the state’s airports. They were announced in...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise
Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
Publix recalls popular crackers; product sold in Alabama
Publix has recalled its Greenwise Animal Crackers due to the presence of an undeclared tree nut allergen. The recalled crackers were made by Toufayan Bakery and have a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 on the back with an expiration date of Feb. 5. The crackers are packaged in 8 oz. pouches and...
Honey bee colonies buzzing in Alabama as state sees 7th largest increase
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
City vehicle had ‘strong odor’ of alcohol in wreck that injured Childersburg police chief
A city vehicle driven by the then-Childersburg police chief when he crashed and was taken to the hospital had a “strong odor” of alcohol, according to a police accident report. Rick McClelland was driving his city-owned 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck on June 25 when he was involved...
Serial-rape suspect, crewless ship, launch reset: Down in Alabama
A suspect is in custody in a case involving a series of sexual assaults more than a decade ago. Also, important decisions regarding the Saildrone Surveyer and Space Launch System. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe...
Watch out, Flip! Video shows manatee startling dog in Orange Beach
The manatee is the official state marine mammal of Alabama. Certainly a poor pooch swimming off the shores of Bear Point in Orange Beach got a quick lesson over who is the head mammal in charge of the Alabama seas. A cell phone video captured a manatee startled by the...
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Fanatics flash sale has deals on Alabama Crimson Tide gear
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1. Nick Saban’s team hosts Utah State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fanatics has the gear for all Tide fans. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code...
Little Professor bookshop to open second location in Pepper Place
Little Professor, one of Alabama’s oldest independent bookstores, is set to open a second Birmingham-area location. This fall, the Homewood-based bookstore will expand its presence with a location in Pepper Place at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. The new store is expected...
The chatter around Alabama freshmen who’ll impact 2022 season, beyond
With 10 freshmen on the Alabama depth chart and two in first-team roles, there will be considerable attention on the newcomers in the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season opener with Utah State. With that comes a fair amount of preseason chatter. The interest in the unknown, freshly-unwrapped talent is always...
Alabama football bucket list: 25 things every Crimson Tide fan should do once
With a new Alabama football season upon us, we want to issue a challenge to everyone who considers himself or herself a Crimson Tide fan. Have you soaked in the Tuscaloosa gameday experience for all it is worth and done everything a Bama fan should do at least once in their life supporting their beloved team?
2 in custody after leading Birmingham police on morning chase in stolen pickup truck
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a lengthy chase through parts of Birmingham. Officers were dispatched about 9 a.m. to the 900 block of Meehan Avenue on a report of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was spotted in the area, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. The truck had been stolen the previous night.
Alabama raided rosters, but Georgia is built different
There is a distinct difference between the college football team that won the national championship for the 2021 season and everyone else in the SEC. And that includes Alabama, which lost to Georgia 33-18 in Indianapolis. In this new age of instant eligibility for transfers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart appears...
Johnson: Gene Hallman’s trauma inspires ‘godly’ change, doctor’s push for infectious disease specialists
This is an opinion column. It was the puzzle for her. For Dr. Lily Colpitts, an infectious disease specialist, as she walked into the room in the Intensive Care Unit at Grandview Medical Center on a recent Sunday morning. Occupying the bed was a man drenched in sweat, his eyes closed, oblivious to conversations going on around him.
Guest opinion: Career-focused education is vital to the sustainable future of our community
Alabama students recently returned back to school and even amid the first day of classes, high school seniors are already pondering the big questions about what their futures may hold. What should I do after graduation? Do I go straight into the workforce? Is college a viable option for me?
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
Biden administration targets U.S., Alabama teacher shortages
The President Joe Biden administration on Wednesday announced new actions to combat teacher shortages in America’s classrooms, including highlighting three national job search firms who are making it easier for educators to find open positions. Alabama does not track school-level vacancies at the state level, which makes it difficult...
