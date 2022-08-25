ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

AL.com

Alabama airports getting $17.8 million in federal funding

Alabama’s airports are getting $17.8 million through a recent federal appropriation for on-site capital improvements. The money will be spent on improvement airport aprons or the areas where aircraft are parked, improve drainage, extend runways and other projects at nine of the state’s airports. They were announced in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Samantha Williams came back to Alabama and the Birmingham Promise

Samantha Williams knows a little something about what educational opportunities can mean in the life of a student – hers and others. Williams grew up in a house her father Roy built in Montrose, Alabama, an unincorporated community in Baldwin County which lies along the eastern portion of Mobile Bay. Her family didn’t make a lot of money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Publix recalls popular crackers; product sold in Alabama

Publix has recalled its Greenwise Animal Crackers due to the presence of an undeclared tree nut allergen. The recalled crackers were made by Toufayan Bakery and have a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 on the back with an expiration date of Feb. 5. The crackers are packaged in 8 oz. pouches and...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Honey bee colonies buzzing in Alabama as state sees 7th largest increase

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Fanatics flash sale has deals on Alabama Crimson Tide gear

The Alabama Crimson Tide opens the 2022 college football season ranked No. 1. Nick Saban’s team hosts Utah State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fanatics has the gear for all Tide fans. The site is offering free shipping on all orders of more than $24 with the promo code...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama raided rosters, but Georgia is built different

There is a distinct difference between the college football team that won the national championship for the 2021 season and everyone else in the SEC. And that includes Alabama, which lost to Georgia 33-18 in Indianapolis. In this new age of instant eligibility for transfers, Georgia coach Kirby Smart appears...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Biden administration targets U.S., Alabama teacher shortages

The President Joe Biden administration on Wednesday announced new actions to combat teacher shortages in America’s classrooms, including highlighting three national job search firms who are making it easier for educators to find open positions. Alabama does not track school-level vacancies at the state level, which makes it difficult...
ALABAMA STATE
