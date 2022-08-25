ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Ronald Acuna (knee) at DH Wednesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher outfielder Ronald Acuna (knee) will be the designated hitter and leadoff man on Wednesday against right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies. Acuna was held out the previous three games to manage some knee trouble. Eddie Rosario and Robbie Grossman will remain in the corner outfield spots on Wednesday for Atlanta. Dansby Swanson will hit second after covering leadoff duties during Acuna's absence.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud taking seat Wednesday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will grab a seat after starting four straight games. William Contreras will shift to catcher and bat fifth while Ronald Acuna (knee) returns as the Braves' designated hitter and leadoff man.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Owen Miller out of Guardians' lineup Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Richie Palacios will replace Miller as the designated hitter and bat seventh. Palacios has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges absent Wednesday for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Luke Maile will catch for Triston McKenzie and bat eighth. Hedges started the last two games and four of the past five for Cleveland. Maile has a $2,000 salary...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez sitting Wednesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday. He will yield backstop duties to Sandy Leon for Wednesday's series finale. Leon will hit ninth. Leon has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting eighth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera batting third for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivera will start at third base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski batting second for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will start in center field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Yastrzemski for 9.7 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hummel will catch for left-hander Tommy Henry on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Carson Kelly returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 7.3 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Giants' Luis Gonzalez batting eighth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Yermin Mercedes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.0 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brian Serven will catch for Ryan Feltner and hit ninth. Serven has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Stallings will catch for left-hander Trevor Rogers on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 5.5 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

