FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Loose Job Based on Looks & Sharing Inappropriate Images From ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
Ronald Acuna (knee) at DH Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher outfielder Ronald Acuna (knee) will be the designated hitter and leadoff man on Wednesday against right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies. Acuna was held out the previous three games to manage some knee trouble. Eddie Rosario and Robbie Grossman will remain in the corner outfield spots on Wednesday for Atlanta. Dansby Swanson will hit second after covering leadoff duties during Acuna's absence.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Travis d'Arnaud taking seat Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will grab a seat after starting four straight games. William Contreras will shift to catcher and bat fifth while Ronald Acuna (knee) returns as the Braves' designated hitter and leadoff man.
Owen Miller out of Guardians' lineup Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Richie Palacios will replace Miller as the designated hitter and bat seventh. Palacios has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Austin Hedges absent Wednesday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. Luke Maile will catch for Triston McKenzie and bat eighth. Hedges started the last two games and four of the past five for Cleveland. Maile has a $2,000 salary...
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
Gary Sanchez sitting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday. He will yield backstop duties to Sandy Leon for Wednesday's series finale. Leon will hit ninth. Leon has...
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting eighth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alcantara will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
Emmanuel Rivera batting third for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivera will start at third base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Mike Yastrzemski batting second for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will start in center field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Yastrzemski for 9.7 FanDuel...
Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hummel will catch for left-hander Tommy Henry on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Carson Kelly returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 7.3 FanDuel points...
Giants' Luis Gonzalez batting eighth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Yermin Mercedes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 7.0 FanDuel...
Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brian Serven will catch for Ryan Feltner and hit ninth. Serven has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.5 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Stallings will catch for left-hander Trevor Rogers on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 5.5 FanDuel...
Giants' Joc Pederson batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.3 FanDuel...
