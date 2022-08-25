ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
1 dead after North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Charlotte, TN
Nashville, TN
Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN
Gas station clerk dies after being shot during robbery in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna gas station store clerk is dead after he was shot during an early morning armed robbery on Tuesday. The clerk was identified as Nick Patterson, an employee with Twice Daily for Nine years, that’s according to Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily.
SMYRNA, TN
Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
SPRING HILL, TN
Teen accused of killing 16-year-old boy in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Sunday evening homicide in East Nashville. Zacchaeus Johnson is charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide. Johnson is accused by police of fatally shooting 16-year-old Antonio Baker. The shooting happened at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

