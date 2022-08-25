Read full article on original website
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
1 dead after North Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in North Nashville. Metro Police confirmed to WSMV the person was shot near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at about 8:10 a.m. The person, who has yet to be...
Investigation underway after man shot outside Murfreesboro plant
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a Murfreesboro business early Wednesday morning.
Murfreesboro PD investigating after man shot in business parking lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of a business in Murfreesboro. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane. The victim was taken to a...
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.
Woman assaulted near Kroger in East Nashville highlights growing issue, MNPD says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault near an East Nashville grocery store has been stirring up concerns about safety after police said a growing issue played a role in Saturday’s assault. A man showed a gun and threatened a woman at a bus stop near a Kroger on Gallatin...
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
Man captures burglers on camera searching for gun in his car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video captures burglars rummaging through a car looking for one thing and police say that one thing could make your car the next target. Neighbors said several cars were broken into on Thursday night. At first, they thought the person might have been looking for money until they checked a dashboard camera.
Woman charged with theft after stealing milk delivery truck in the Gulch
A woman faces felony theft charges after police say she stole a milk delivery truck and drove it to a homeless camp late Monday night.
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
Endangered two-month-old recovered from back of U-Haul after high speed police pursuit
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing two-month-old from White County was found in the back of a U-Haul van after an Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday night. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland was found in the back...
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
Gas station clerk dies after being shot during robbery in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna gas station store clerk is dead after he was shot during an early morning armed robbery on Tuesday. The clerk was identified as Nick Patterson, an employee with Twice Daily for Nine years, that’s according to Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily.
Clarksville police investigate fatal three-car crash
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Elementary School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
Spring Hill police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A McDonald’s at 5431 Main Street was evacuated after a bomb threat. The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating the threat. Officials said people should avoid the area. Spring Hill police said a bomb technician responded to the location to help assist. The threat...
Teen accused of killing 16-year-old boy in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Sunday evening homicide in East Nashville. Zacchaeus Johnson is charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide. Johnson is accused by police of fatally shooting 16-year-old Antonio Baker. The shooting happened at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in...
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.
Victim in fatal wreck in Antioch identified
Metro Police released the identify of the man who was killed in a crash that happened Monday morning on Hobson Pike.
