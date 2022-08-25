ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern Partners with Indigenous Scientists to Conserve Great Lakes Wetlands

EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern University-led research team has received a $5 million grant over five years from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop new methods to help mitigate the effects of climate change on the GreatLakes and its surrounding natural ecosystems. By partnering with Indigenous and Native...
ENVIRONMENT
Tribal, Indigenous Climate Change Conference Convenes in St. Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Today, more than 700 people from as far as New Zeeland and Australia attended the National Tribal & Indigenous Climate Change Conference (NTICC) at the Intercontinental St. Paul-Riverfront, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The four-day conference, which kicked off on Monday, is...
SAINT PAUL, MN

