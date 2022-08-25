Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
nativenewsonline.net
Northwestern Partners with Indigenous Scientists to Conserve Great Lakes Wetlands
EVANSTON, Ill. — A Northwestern University-led research team has received a $5 million grant over five years from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop new methods to help mitigate the effects of climate change on the GreatLakes and its surrounding natural ecosystems. By partnering with Indigenous and Native...
nativenewsonline.net
Tribal, Indigenous Climate Change Conference Convenes in St. Paul
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Today, more than 700 people from as far as New Zeeland and Australia attended the National Tribal & Indigenous Climate Change Conference (NTICC) at the Intercontinental St. Paul-Riverfront, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The four-day conference, which kicked off on Monday, is...
