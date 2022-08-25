Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart talks Stetson Bennett's improvement, offers update on RB Kendall Milton
Coming off of a national championship season in 2021, Georgia will gets tested right out of the gates in its title defense, as it faces No. 11 (AP) Oregon on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. One player the Bulldogs are expecting big things from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Taylor explains his notable SEC upset for Week 1
Aaron Taylor is starting the season off with a big upset pick as the CBS Sports Network analyst made a prediction sure to find its way to the Utah locker room. Taylor predicted Florida to upset the Utes in Gainesville on Saturday. “Florida’s going to win this game boys, and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah reveals uniform combination ahead of its game at Florida
Week 1 will feature a big matchup as No. 7 Utah will travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. In anticipation of this big non-conference game, Utah will wear some new all-white uniforms, the Utes revealed Tuesday on social media. Utah released a video of wide receiver Solomon Enis wearing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman shares insight on Dan Lanning's coaching debut vs. Georgia
Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is set to have an emotional game against his former team and mentor Kirby Smart. If a coach knows about the emotions of facing their former mentor in Smart and players he recruited to Georgia, it is Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. “It’s hard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains playing time philosophy, how weather will affect the Utah game
Billy Napier has brought plenty of coaching strategies to Florida, from his staff size to playing time. He explained how playing time will become a factor this week against Utah. “I think one of our philosophies is we play a lot of players,” Napier said on the SEC coaches media...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls on Florida fans to arrive to The Swamp early for Saturday’s game against No. 7 Utah
The Billy Napier era at Florida is set to begin when Saturday when No. 7 Utah comes to Gainesville to take on the Gators. For the big matchup on Saturday, Napier is asking a big favor from the fans: get to the game early. “We all understand Gainesville transforms on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Matthews speaks about new role as Florida full-time color analyst
Shane Matthews this season will join the Florida football radio team as the full-time analyst, and he had an opportunity to discuss the role with Pat Dooley on “Another Dooley Noted” podcast last week. Matthews offered color commentary at road games last season, but now will join newly...
Comments / 0