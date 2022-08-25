ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Taylor explains his notable SEC upset for Week 1

Aaron Taylor is starting the season off with a big upset pick as the CBS Sports Network analyst made a prediction sure to find its way to the Utah locker room. Taylor predicted Florida to upset the Utes in Gainesville on Saturday. “Florida’s going to win this game boys, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Utah reveals uniform combination ahead of its game at Florida

Week 1 will feature a big matchup as No. 7 Utah will travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. In anticipation of this big non-conference game, Utah will wear some new all-white uniforms, the Utes revealed Tuesday on social media. Utah released a video of wide receiver Solomon Enis wearing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman shares insight on Dan Lanning's coaching debut vs. Georgia

Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is set to have an emotional game against his former team and mentor Kirby Smart. If a coach knows about the emotions of facing their former mentor in Smart and players he recruited to Georgia, it is Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. “It’s hard...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Athens, GA
Gainesville, FL
College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy