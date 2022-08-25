Read full article on original website
South Georgia Tech’s new CDL initiative helping area companies
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is “going the extra mile” by working with area businesses and industries to help alleviate the shortage of trained commercial truck drivers by offering a two-week class for individuals already employed who need restricted Class A and Class B commercial truck driver’s certifications to perform their current duties.
Hillman gladly shares her experience at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Sherri Hillman of Montezuma, has encouraged others to think about their future and try one of the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs available at South Georgia Technical College because the faculty and staff are always “Going the Extra Mile!”. “I...
SGTC Culinary Arts students gain hands-on experience
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts students are gaining practical experience that allows them to utilize the information they are learning in the classroom and labs during the Culinary Arts luncheons they host for SGTC faculty and staff this semester. “This is a great opportunity for...
Marcus Harris hired as SGTC Basic Law Enforcement instructor
AMERICUS – Marcus D. Harris of Leesburg has joined South Georgia Technical College as a full-time Basic Law Enforcement instructor, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. He will report to Director of the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy Major Brett Murray and Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers. South...
Area Beat Report Aug 29
Dowdell, Rita, 51, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers/Expired license without proof of renewal. Jackson, Jaleeya Monea, 24, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object. Serrano, Lavonne, Michelle, 43, Criminal Trespass. Americus PD Media Incident Reports. 8/28. 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights at 2:43 a.m., Miscellaneous Report.
Raiders, Falcons and Wildcats hit the ground running at Furlow Fast Feet Invitational Meet
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy, Furlow Charter and Schley County boys and girls cross country teams hit the ground running on Saturday, August 27, as they began their seasons at the Furlow Fast Feet Invitational hosted by Furlow Charter School at the Sumter County Parks and Recreation complex course.
GSW Women’s Soccer Team starts out season at 2-0
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) is off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory over Albany State and a 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) victory over Shorter University. On Thursday, August 25, the Lady Hurricanes went down to...
Lady Raiders’ comeback bid falls short against Westwood
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) very nearly pulled off a come-from-behind victory against the Westwood Lady Wildcats (WWS) on Tuesday, August 30 at the Southland Academy Softball Complex. In the bottom of the seventh inning, SAR trailed WWS 3-1, but the Lady Raiders were able to load the bases with nobody out thanks to three consecutive bunt singles from Adler Rae Owens, Chelsea Woody and Alyssa Godwin. However, though SAR was able to score a run on a wild pitch with two outs, Morgan Weaver flew out to left field to end the game and SAR fell to the Lady Wildcats 3-2.
Ten run fourth inning propels Lady Wildcats to win over Manchester
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) had a 10-run explosion in the bottom of the fourth inning and it led them to a 12-4 victory over Manchester (MHS) on Tuesday, August 30 at Wildcat Park. The win increases the Lady Wildcats’ winning streak to three games and...
Lady Wildcats run rule Red Devils in 10-2 victory
ELLAVILLE – After splitting a doubleheader against Bryan County at home on Saturday, August 27, the Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) fired up their bats by scoring 10 runs and pounding out 14 hits, including a solo home run by Kalli Bishop in the bottom of the fourth inning, to beat the Hawkinsville Red Devils (HVHS) 10-2 in a run-ruled game that lasted just five innings on Monday, August 29 at Wildcat Park.
