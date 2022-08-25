ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden plans 4.6 percent average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

President Biden on Wednesday announced plans for 4.6 percent average pay raise for civilian federal employees in 2023. In a letter announcing the plans to Congress, the president noted “growing recruitment and retention challenges” for federal agencies and “eroded compensation” in federal positions.  For civilian federal employees covered by the General Schedule and some other…
POLITICS

