wbrz.com
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
One suspect arrested in St. Mary Parish, one still at large
Two women, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer, both of Morgan City, were involved in a physical altercation which resulted in Knighten pulling a gun out. Shots were fired but no one was struck, according to MCPD.
Police looking for person of interest in Louisiana convenience store attack
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest. That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation. “The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store […]
brproud.com
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
34-Year-Old Damion Jones Arrested After A Pedestrian Crash On LA Highway 182 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed one life. An initial investigation reveals Damion Jones, 34, from Gray was traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, east on LA [..]
Louisiana officials seeking two masked gunmen involved in 2020 homicide
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAY, La (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who may be connected to a homicide that happened in 2020. On Nov. 16, TPSO responded to the 600 block of Linda Ann Avenue regarding a shooting […]
L'Observateur
Update regarding neglect of dog in Vacherie
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately.
WDSU
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
fox7austin.com
Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest
BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
wbrz.com
Gas pump mix-up has victim fighting for insurance money to fix car
PLAQUEMINE - In June, a woman pulled up to the pump to fuel up her car, and unbeknownst to her, the oil company servicing Plaquemine Truck Stop accidentally put diesel in the regular tank. Ever since, it's been a battle for Elia Anthony trying to get reimbursed for the damage.
wbrz.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspects in 2020 double homicide
GRAY - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public's help identifying two suspects in a shooting in 2020 that left two dead. Deputies say the department originally responded to 603 Linda Ann Avenue on Nov. 16, 2020, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Keith Stevenson, 44, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also reportedly found Janice Gardner, Stevenson's sister, who was also shot.
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
fox8live.com
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
38-year-old man killed in head-on crash on LA Highway 1 Tuesday evening: LSP
According to LSP, 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport was killed in the crash while driving on LA Highway 1 near Norma Lane around 6:00 p.m.
Man injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the […]
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
