ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Snoop Dogg Creates New Animated Children’s Series ‘Doggyland’

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyHYK_0hVEB39I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SvAi_0hVEB39I00

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Snoop Dogg has become quite the entrepreneur over the past few years and now Martha Stewart’s partner-in-crime is looking to enter the world of children’s animation.

Vibe is reporting that the Doggfather has partnered up with Hip Hop Harry creator Claude Brooks and singer-songwriter October London to create his new children’s cartoon series Doggyland and truth be told, we’re interested to see what Snoop has cooked up in his kitchen. While no one would’ve ever imagined the man who “b*tches ain’t sh*t but h*es and tricks” would one day create an animated series for kids, it’s something that the Death Row boss is very proud of at this point in his life.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” the rapper said in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

The 50-year-old multi-hyphenate added, “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer, and writer.”

That’s called growth, people.

Props to Snoop Dogg for taking on such a project and looking to educate the youth in a way that he felt he could.

Check out the first episode to Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes below and let us know your thoughts on Snoop’s latest venture in the comments section below.

The post Snoop Dogg Creates New Animated Children’s Series ‘Doggyland’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series

Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

TikToker Duane Cali Admits He Faked Having Mokeypox To Promote His Music

Today people will do or say anything to bring attention to whatever they’re promoting, but a TikToker might’ve went over the line in his attempt to get more people to listen to his new song. According to Blavity, TikToker Duane Cali had the bright idea of claiming that he was infected with the Mokeypox virus […] The post TikToker Duane Cali Admits He Faked Having Mokeypox To Promote His Music appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Snoop Dogg
HipHopWired

Popular Demand: Cam’ron Reveals How He And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef

Cam’ron rarely does interviews but when he does he doesn’t disappoint. In a new Q&A he reveals how he and Jay-Z squashed their beef. As per Complex the Harlem, New York native paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. While Gillie Da Kid and Wallo got the “Get Em’ Girls” rapper to discuss several […] The post Popular Demand: Cam’ron Reveals How He And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Animated Series#Youth Football
HipHopWired

Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok

Cleveland-based mental health therapist Shabree Rawls went viral for a passionate message urging Black men to seek therapy and learn to expand their “emotional vocabulary.” And soon after things started to spiral.  In her first two-minute clip, Rawls said, “It’s so your life can be easier. Don’t you want to be able to communicate with […] The post Black Therapist Fired After Urging Black Men To Seek Therapy on TikTok  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef

Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Beyoncé joins Jay-Z for a family holiday in Croatia

Music diva Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are enjoying themselves on the super-luxury yacht Faith anchored between Mali and Veliki Pržnjak, off the far western tip of Korčula. The famous family have chosen Croatia for their holiday for the fourth time. While Beyonce and her husband enjoyed...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Irv Gotti Claims He's Done Talking About Ashanti: 'I Got Slandered For Telling Y'all The Absolute Truth'

Irv Gotti has vowed to stop talking about ex-Murder Inc. artist Ashanti, who he claimed to have had a sexual relationship with in the past. On Monday (August 29), The Shade Room shared an interview clip of a reporter asking the Murder Inc. CEO why he kept talking about the “Always On Time” singer. He answered, ‘Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that shit.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy