Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland
Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
Bail Review Hearing Delayed in Crash That Killed Six
A judge postponed a bail review hearing Wednesday for a woman accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, leading to a chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including an unborn baby. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending the...
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
Man Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A man was fatally shot early Monday morning on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two suspects were being sought, police said. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
Van Hits Two Pedestrians at LAX
A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The van hit a structure after striking the two people. Paramedics took one of the pedestrians, along with...
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; Suspect Sought
A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway. Police...
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers
Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
Chatsworth Man to Plead Guilty to Stalking Charges
A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LA Council Members Delay Heather Hutt’s Nomination for 10th District
The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion Friday proposing the appointment of...
Mercury Rises as Late-Summer Heat Wave Begins
A protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an anticipated weeklong period of oppressive conditions that has prompted calls for residents to take precautions against heat stroke and to conserve power whenever possible. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but were spiking even more Tuesday....
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
2 Men Dead, 1 Injured in Westlake Shooting with Toddlers Nearby
Two men were fatally shot in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles during what police Wednesday are saying might have been a dispute at a gathering. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard and found three victims with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.
Fire Damages House Under Construction in Encino Area
A fire damaged a house under construction in the Encino area Wednesday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 16600 block of West Chaplin Avenue at 12:13 p.m. extinguished the flames in 23 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
