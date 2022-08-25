Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Will Appear in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding yet another A-list talent to its ranks, as Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the studio’s latest series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. New York magazine’s The Cut broke the news in a recent interview with Megan, mentioning that the Houston rapper has officially joined the cast of She-Hulk. The Disney+ series premiered on Aug. 18, and will continue its nine-episode run through Oct. 13.
Complex
Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
Complex
Barbie Ferreira Cast in Blumhouse Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ Following ‘Euphoria’ Exit
Less than a week after announcing she is leaving the cast of HBO’s Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira has landed a role in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse. Ferreira has been cast alongside West Side Story Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in House of Spoils, a psychological thriller directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who also penned the screenplay.
Complex
Chris Rock Stars Alongside Javier Bardem in New Teaser Trailer for Venice-Premiering Short ‘Look at Me’
A new teaser trailer for Sally Potter’s Look at Me, starring Chris Rock and Javier Bardem, has been released. Deadline first reported on the teaser, noting that the film’s upcoming out-of-competition premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival next month arrives just as Potter’s Orlando marks the 30th anniversary of its own Venice debut. Joining Rock and Bardem in the 16-minute film’s main cast is dancer/actor Savion Glover.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Complex
Bad Bunny Kisses Male and Female Dancer While Performing at Yankee Stadium for VMAs
The New York Yankees just got upstaged by a pop star from Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny delivered a fiery performance in Yankee Stadium on Sunday, for a remote segment that aired during the 2022 VMAs. The singer’s performance of his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” was especially notable after he kissed one of his male backup dancers live on stage. It should be noted that he kissed a female backup dancer as well.
Complex
‘Lady in the Lake’ Starring Natalie Portman Temporarily Halted Baltimore Production Over Violent Threat
Lady in the Lake resumed filming at a new location in Baltimore on Monday, NBC News writes, after the production was shut down three days earlier following a threat of violence from two unknown individuals. The Apple TV+ limited series stars Natalie Portman as well as Moses Ingram coming off her appearance in the Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Complex
Chris Rock Says He Was Invited to Host 2023 Oscars, Explains Why He Turned Offer Down
Chris Rock reportedly told the crowd at a Phoenix stand-up show that he was offered to return to the Oscars in 2023 as host after Will Smith infamously slapped him onstage. Per the Arizonal Republic, Rock declined. The local outlet wrote that he said it would be like going back to a crime scene or inviting Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.” He also turned down a Super Bowl ad in the aftermath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Watch All the Music Videos From DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Album
DJ Khaled’s new album God Did was accompanied by a string of music videos, including the latest for the song “Keep Going.”. Highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch, “Keep Going” is the seventh God Did cut to receive the music video treatment. Earlier this month, Khaled kicked off his album rollout by joining forces with Drake and Lil Baby for lead single “Staying Alive,” which was also accompanied by a music video.
Complex
‘Mike’ Star Russell Hornsby Talks Playing Don King, Trevante Rhodes, and Tyson’s Disapproval
Russell Hornsby is finally showcasing the depth of his acting skills in Mike. Hornsby was cast in the Mike Tyson Hulu biographical series as Don King, a boxing promoter who was heavily involved in a portion of the former heavyweight champion’s career. King became a controversial figure in the sports world, and even his relationship with Tyson ended in a legal dispute. Mike explores Tyson’s relationship with King, who took on the role of managing the boxer’s career following his mentor Cus D’Amato’s death. Tyson later filed a lawsuit claiming that King stole around $100 million from him while promoting him after he was released from prison in 1995, and they eventually reached a $14 million settlement in 2004.
Complex
Diddy Shares Studio Images With Dr. Dre, Says ‘One of My Biggest Dreams Finally Came True’
In a post shared on Instagram, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has confirmed he was recently in the studio with Dr. Dre. “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” said Diddy alongside a number of images of them working on music together. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused.”
Complex
Watch the ‘Normal Ain’t Normal’ Trailer Co-Starring and Co-Produced by Rosario Dawson
For the upcoming series Normal Ain’t Normal, which marks a partnership between BuzzFeed and Offsides Productions, co-producer and co-star Rosario Dawson was drawn to the material due to its exploration of how best to move forward in the pandemic era. “As millions of people are dealing with rising evictions,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Young Guru Says Jay-Z Recorded His 4-Minute “God Did” Verse in One Take
Jay-Z delivered one of his most memorable verses in recent memory on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.” Now, his friend and longtime producer Young Guru revealed that Hov spit the feature in one take. In a conversation with GQ’s Frazier Tharpe and Genius’s Rob Markman, Guru explained how...
‘Pantheon’ Is a Brilliant New Series About What It Means to Be Human
The tragic and transcendent possibilities afforded by technology are the province of Pantheon, which intriguingly suggests—as did Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 animé classic Ghost in the Shell—that there are both benefits and dangers to having specters in the machine.AMC Networks’ first traditionally animated TV series (debuting on AMC+), showrunner Craig Silverstein’s eight-episode tale is science-fiction drama on an intimate scale, plumbing big questions about the nature of reality and humanity through a narrative of familial turmoil, shadowy machinations, and paradigm-altering innovation. Buoyed by an excellent voice cast as well as Titmouse Animation visuals that are sharp, emotive, and imaginative, it’s a...
Complex
Watch Latto’s “It’s Givin” Video Featuring Cameos From Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, and More
Latto has just released the star-studded visuals for her 777 track “It’s Givin,” with cameo appearances from Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle, Bailey Angie Martinez, Nadeska Alexis, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Angela Simmons, and more. Latto shared clips from the video on...
Complex
Ari Lennox Links With Summer Walker on New Single “Queen Space”
In preparation for her heavily anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, Ari Lennox has teamed up with Summer Walker for her latest single, “Queen Space.”. Ahead of the release of the track, Dreamville co-founder and J. Cole’s manager Ib Hamad shared a video of Ari in the studio with Cole and producer Elite putting the song together.
Complex
DaBaby’s Team Disputes Report Suggesting Show Was Possibly Canceled Because of Low Ticket Sales
Just days before DaBaby was scheduled to perform in New Orleans, the rapper’s concert has been canceled possibly due to low ticket sales. The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper was set to play Smoothie King Center—which has a max capacity of around 17,791 for concerts—on Friday, Sept. 2. However, the show was removed from the schedule last minute, and the promoters behind the show told NOLA that they’re working to get a replacement show sorted. However, it could be at a different venue, and might include more performers alongside DaBaby.
Complex
J. Cole Shares Touching Message From Ari Lennox Explaining What Her Upcoming Album Means to Her
Ari Lennox is about to release her heavily anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location, on Sept 9., and when Dreamville leader J. Cole asked what this project means to her, Ari sent a long, touching message outlining how it’s really an album about healing. Cole shared the text Ari sent him...
Complex
The 83 Best Jay-Z Verses
Thirteen solo studio albums. Over two decades in the game. The Only Rapper To Rewrite History Without a Pen has given us enough scripture off the dome to fill ten phone books. The detractors love to mention Jay-Z's missteps, but the math will always be on his side: the prolific material outweighs, heavily, any perceived duds. There are so many gems to sift through, the very idea of sitting down to definitively rank his material is daunting and anxiety-inducing—especially for a superfan. Ranking songs almost seems easy by comparison of what Angel Diaz and I set out to do. Verses? My God. Even the so-called "bad albums" still contain head-spinning bars that brim with new layers on listen 17. Then there are the iconic radio freestyles, remixes, and features.
Complex
Virgil Abloh Award Presented by LVMH to Be Introduced by Harlem’s Fashion Row
A new award in honor of Virgil Abloh will be introduced by Harlem’s Fashion Row next month as part of launch festivities for NYFW. As announced Monday, the Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH will be introduced as part of the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards on Sept. 6, the 2022 theme of which is “Future’s Past.” The award, per a press release, has been created to celebrate “likeminded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance, and vision” in their chosen field.
Comments / 0