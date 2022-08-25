Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO