Initial deal reached, ending Columbus teachers strike
According to NBC4i, Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will be back in the classroom with their students Monday.
A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the strike that began Sunday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with students learning remotely.
“We are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday,” Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said in a statement. “While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
