ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

By The Associated Press, JEFFREY COLLINS
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7Nks_0hVEAXGO00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children.

Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature to back in May.

The law provides six weeks of leave at full salary for the primary parent or caretaker of a baby and two weeks for the other parent for both natural births and adoptions. It also provides two weeks paid leave for foster parents who take in a new child.

“Mamas and daddies need to be with their babies as much as they can,” McMaster said.

State agencies are being told about the leave and the rules this week, said Karen Wingo, state human resources director at the Department of Administration.

The new law has a special place in her heart because Wingo’s children, now 3 and 5, were born while she worked for the state and she said she did “everything from kissed boo boos and wiped runny noses, dried tears, given snacks, attempted to entertain children” while working.

“One time my 2-year-old decided it was a good time to yell into the phone while I was briefing the governor,” Wingo said. “I know how hard it can be to be a working parent.”

The leave bill is not just good for families, but also helps the state retain its best employees with an extra benefit, Wingo said. The bill is also a great example of what lawmakers can do when they work across party lines to approve policies that make society better, Democratic Rep. Beth Bernstein said.

“Bonding time is crucial,” Bernstein said.

The House approved 12 weeks of leave, but senators had to work to get their body to agree to six, Democratic Sen. Darrell Jackson said.

Jackson backed the bill after a woman in his office who looked too sick to work as her pregnancy ended told him she had to save every sick day and vacation day she could to spend just a few weeks with her new baby.

As the Republican-dominated General Assembly considers a near-total abortion ban , Jackson said they need to consider bumping leave up to 12 weeks and take other steps to ensure health and child care to support children after they are born.

“I would challenge us to be pro-quality life,” Jackson said.

The governor said he is willing to consider expanding leave if lawmakers decide to support it next year.

“We’ll see what the other priorities are. It’s a good idea. I like it,” McMaster said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members […]
U.S. POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

McMaster calls out Cunningham’s “frat boy” behavior in new campaign ad; Cunningham responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster launched a new campaign ad Tuesday calling out what his campaign called “frat boy” behavior by opponent Joe Cunningham. The near-comical campaign ad highlights moments during Cunningham’s term as U.S. Congressman and his run for South Carolina governor, including bringing a beer onto the U.S. House […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

US argues Supreme Court shouldn’t review Dylann Roof case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof’s death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation should be upheld and don’t merit review by the U.S. Supreme Court, attorneys for the federal government wrote in a filing Wednesday. Attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department argued in the 39-page brief […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Darrell Jackson
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning

UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: How the point system works in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from “careless […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

State health officials seek input on public health needs, quality of life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State health officials are giving the public an opportunity to weigh in on public health programs in South Carolina. Live Healthy South Carolina–a collaboration between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina–released a short, anonymous survey that asks residents to share the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Foster Parents#Parental Leave#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Columbia#Republican#Democratic
WCBD Count on 2

Law enforcement cracking down on unsafe drivers ahead of labor day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 100 Deadly Days of Summer is coming to a close, but there’s one more green light to get through, Labor Day Weekend. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, law enforcement agencies typically see an increase in car accidents, fatalities on roadways, DUIs, and other dangerous driving behavior. South Carolina Highway […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT seeking public input on I-95 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking public opinions on proposed improvements to Interstate 95. SCDOT will hold an in-person and virtual public meeting on September 15 for the public to give their comments on the I-95 widening project. Officials are planning to widen the interstate between the Savannah River […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC transformer shortage could cause problems amid hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The utility industry is the newest victim of supply chain shortages. This comes as transformers and other equipment are in high demand due to hurricane season. “There is nobody…there’s no utility that’s in the electric business that’s not impacted by this,” said Thomas Harvey, the Manager of Distribution Operations for Berkeley […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR: Dove hunting season begins Saturday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday marks the start of dove hunting season in South Carolina.  According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Mourning Dove hunting season is September 3 through January 31.  SCDNR offers public dove hunting fields across the state.  Lowcountry Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Dove Fields includes:  Charleston County: Botany […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Acting Comptroller of Currency tours Lowcountry towns, businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Michael Hsu, who serves as the Acting Comptroller of Currency, visited several locations throughout Charleston County Friday, where he spoke with local administrators and business owners about financial needs in the Lowcountry. “To come here and to really talk to folks directly,” Hsu said, “makes a really, really big difference. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy