ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

2 plead guilty to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdfCz_0hVEAVUw00

Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday.

President Joe Biden’s daughter reportedly writes of alleged abuse in diary

The two, both from Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ office said.

While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the type of property stolen or the organization that paid, the details of the investigation have been public for months.

Ashley Biden stored the diary, tax records, a digital device with family photos and a cellphone in September 2020 in a Delray Beach, Florida, home where one of the defendants was living at the time, prosecutors said in a release.

They said the woman stole the items and got in touch with the other defendant, a man who contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the material and then paid for the two to bring it to New York.

Project Veritas has said it received the diary from “tipsters” who said it had been abandoned in a room. The activist group, which identifies itself as a news organization, said it turned the journal over to law enforcement and never did anything illegal.

Project Veritas is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after wife dies

SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide.  The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
SMITHFIELD, OH
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashley Biden
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio 6-year-old escapes kidnapper

OHIO- A home security camera captured the alleged attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl from outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23. The footage shows the child outside of the family’s home on East Avenue. A man walking down the sidewalk stops, touches the girl, and then grabs her by the arm. The […]
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Diary#The Diary#Project Veritas#Democratic#Nexstar Media
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Ohio person dead after homemade bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County to be home of electric pontoon boat factory; Creates over 100 full-time jobs

(WTRF) Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Pure Watercraft, the leading direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats, has executed an agreement with the State of West Virginia to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.  “This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice, “Pure Watercraft is a company right on […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy