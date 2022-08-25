'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Joe E. Tata dies at 85

Actor Joe E. Tata has died. He was 85.

Tata was best known for playing Nat on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” His character was the owner of The Peach Pit on the show, the diner where the characters would congregate.

Tata's "Beverly Hills, 90210" costar Ian Ziering announced his passing in an Instagram post.

According to a Deadline report, Tata was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.

Tata was born in New York City and had early career roles on hit TV shows such as “General Hospital” and “The Outer Limits.” In the ‘70s and ‘80s he became a staple on police procedurals like “Mannix” and “Adam-12.”

His star shone brightest for his 10 seasons as the owner of the Peach Pit on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

His daughter Kelly had recently started a gofundme page to aid with his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. There she wrote touchingly, “In real life, my Dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”

