Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9

By nieceyshaw
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 6 days ago

Source: Provided By Nick Cannon / Radio One Digital

Welp, looks like Nick Cannon is aiming for a dozen. Cannon uploaded an Instagram video of him posing for maternity photos alongside Brittany Bell, confirming that he is expecting his ninth child overall and third with the model.

Nick and Brittany Bell are already parents to daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months and Golden Sagon, 5. Not to mention, he just welcomed his son, Legendary, almost a month ago with model Bre Tiesi.

In addition, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is expecting their 3rd child this October.

The comedian previously confirmed on Entertainment Tonight that it’s a safe bet that he will welcome three infants this year.

