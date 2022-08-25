ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Amid ongoing complaint investigation, Killingly BOE meets with state Friday. What we know.

By John Penney, The Bulletin
Members of the Killingly school board will meet Friday with state education officials as part of an ongoing complaint investigation into the district’s deployment of student mental health resources.

The meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in Hartford, was set after the Connecticut State Department of Education, or CSDE, rejected the Killingly board’s request earlier this month to postpone the “clarification” proceedings.

On Aug. 8, Michael McKeon, the CSDE’s director of legal and governmental affairs, requested a sit-down meeting with Killingly board Chairman Norm Ferron, board member Susan Lannon, Superintendent Robert Angeli and any other administrators with “relevant information” related to an April complaint filed by the “Concerned Residents/Parents of Killingly Students” group.

The complainants allege the board “failed to meet the educational interests” laid out by the state after members rejected a school-based health center, or SBHC, at the high school and failed to offer practical alternatives.

The state offered several dates in August to discuss two main issues: Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief, or ESSER, grant funding applications submitted by the board and alternatives to the rejected school-based health center, or SBHC, option.

Ferron, through the board’s new lawyer, Deborah Stevenson, requested a postponement of any meeting to allow the attorney time to review the voluminous filings submitted by both parties. The state declined the request on Aug. 16 and offered two alternate meeting dates, including for Friday.

Attorney Andrew Feinstein, who represents the complainants, said Ferron is scheduled to attend this week’s meeting, along with board vice-chairman Kelly Martin and Stevenson. Angeli confirmed Thursday he will also attend.

Feinstein said Lannon, one of the three board members who voted for the school-based health center option, was interviewed by CSDE members earlier this week. He said the decision to split up the interviews was made to avoid any potential “conflictual situations” between the parties.

“It didn’t make sense to have both sides together,” Feinstein said during a Thursday phone interview. “(Lannon’s) interview was entirely fact-finding in nature.”

Six board members – Janice Joly (who’s since resigned), Ferron, Jennifer Hegedus, Kyle Napierata and Jason Muscara, along with Democrat Lydia Rivera Abrams – on March 16 voted against a proposal to allow Generations Family Health Center Inc., to operate a school-based health center at Killingly High School at no cost to the district.

Though Martin initially voted for the school-based health center along with Lannon and Chris Viens, she has since sided with the majority of board members to not resurrect the topic.

The state in its Aug. 16 letter also rejected Feinstein’s request to attend the “clarification” meeting, stating the proceedings did not constitute a public meeting.

“Furthermore, it does not wish to risk the meeting turning into a mini-hearing or an adversarial meeting between the parties’ respective counsel,” McKeon wrote.

At the end of the investigation, Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker will file a report with the state Board of Education on whether there’s enough evidence to prove the complaint allegations. If so, a remediation plan can be recommended to address the problem.

The state board, which has final say on the matter, meets next on Sept. 7. First days of classes begin in Killingly the week of Sept. 8.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

