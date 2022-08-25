Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
New Dominion Bookshop hosting a reading event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with Christopher G. De Pree on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. De Pree will be speaking about his most recent written book titled "Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets."
cbs19news
Cville Pride announces September events, including return of in-person festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the month of September, the Charlottesville Pride Network will be holding a series of events to celebrate and uplift the community. The events will include a street festival, a youth and family picnic, a drag brunch, and a trivia night. According to a release,...
cbs19news
Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
cbs19news
Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Tremblay & Smith
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, there are few law firms that can say they have more than 150 years of combined legal experience the way Tremblay and Smith does. “One thing that distinguishes us from some of the other firms in Charlottesville is that every attorney here is...
cbs19news
UVA Health expanding at-home patient monitoring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has received more than $700,000 in grants to teach other institutions about caring for patients remotely. UVA Health is partnering up with a handful of community health organizations to expand at-home patient monitoring to rural areas. The goal is...
cbs19news
Rivanna Conservation Alliance identified bacteria in several waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Rivanna Conservation Alliance has identified bacteria in several waterways. The organization warned individuals to not come in contact with Pollock’s Branch and Meade Creek, as bacteria have been found in those rivers. The organization found a bacteria called E. Coli, which is...
cbs19news
Virginia Democrats call on Ellis to resign from UVA BOV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrats at the University of Virginia and across the Commonwealth are calling for the resignation of a person who was recently appointed to the UVA Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was appointed to the board earlier this year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. However, controversy has...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs19news
Working to improve access to health care in rural Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for rural patients to access the care they need. According to a release, the hospital is teaming up with six community health organizations to provide at-home monitoring. This project is being funded by...
cbs19news
Preparing for Hunger Action Month
VERONA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting ready for Hunger Action Month, which takes place in September. According to a release, the food bank is teaming up with Feeding America to inspire people to help ensure their neighbors have enough to eat. On average,...
cbs19news
Cavaliers establishing standard for Tony Elliott era
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The script almost writes itself: first-year Virginia head coach plays first home game against Richmond. Tony Elliott will follow a similar script to those coaches who have come before him when the Cavaliers face Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. Elliott's predecessor Bronco Mendenhall...
cbs19news
Sanker, Boley among starts on first UVA depth chart
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As gameday approaches for first-year head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia released their week one depth chart for Richmond with a few surprises atop the list. UVA fans first look would be the offensive line, which replaces all five starters from a year ago. The group...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Virginia dominates FDU in a shutout victory
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia women's soccer dominated FDU in a 5-0 shutout. Today's victory came with the help of Haley Hopkins who got a hat trick early in the first half. It started with a penalty kick in the sixth minute before Alexa Spaanstra and Hopkins would connect twice over the next eight minutes.
cbs19news
UVA shows signs of establishing long sought after run game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As if Virginia returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong and an All-ACC receiving corps was not enough to keep Richmond head coach Russ Huesman and his defensive staff at night, there is still a lot to be seen of Tony Elliott's new offense. "Been hard for our...
cbs19news
Cavaliers bounce back with emphatic win over Rider
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After taking a surprising season-opening loss, Virginia men's soccer bounced back to win 4-0 over Rider on Monday night. The Cavaliers were still scoreless on the season after a 1-0 loss to Xavier, but the wait for their first goal ended early with Daniel Mangarov sliding in to score off an assist from Philip Horton. UVA wasted little time adding to their tally with Mangarov assisting off a free kick and Moritz Kappelsberger finishing with a powerful header.
cbs19news
Partnership working to clean up bacterial contamination in waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality states that it has identified excessive levels of bacteria in waterways such as Rivanna River and Meadow Creek. The city of Charlottesville has partnered with the Rivanna Conservation Alliance to perform certified biological and bacteria monitoring of streams throughout...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Culpeper vs. Orange
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 20 miles of road separates Orange County High School from neighboring Culpeper. This Friday night that distance gets even smaller as the hornets hosts Culpeper in this week 2's NCV Church Game of the Week. The Orange County Hornets got off to a hot...
cbs19news
UPDATE: One lane of I-81 reopens following hazardous material cleanup
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Interstate 81 in Augusta County is shut down and will remain that way for hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation says northbound 81 closed early Tuesday morning due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211. The tractor trailer was carrying...
cbs19news
Police investigation closed Fontaine Avenue for part of Tuesday morning
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A police investigation closed a road in Albemarle County for a couple of hours Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Fontaine Avenue was closed at the Route 29 Bypass. Drivers were being urged to take alternate routes. The...
cbs19news
Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
Comments / 0