ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

New Dominion Bookshop hosting a reading event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with Christopher G. De Pree on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. De Pree will be speaking about his most recent written book titled "Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
cbs19news

Local Business Spotlight: Tremblay & Smith

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, there are few law firms that can say they have more than 150 years of combined legal experience the way Tremblay and Smith does. “One thing that distinguishes us from some of the other firms in Charlottesville is that every attorney here is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health expanding at-home patient monitoring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has received more than $700,000 in grants to teach other institutions about caring for patients remotely. UVA Health is partnering up with a handful of community health organizations to expand at-home patient monitoring to rural areas. The goal is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Rivanna Conservation Alliance identified bacteria in several waterways

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Rivanna Conservation Alliance has identified bacteria in several waterways. The organization warned individuals to not come in contact with Pollock’s Branch and Meade Creek, as bacteria have been found in those rivers. The organization found a bacteria called E. Coli, which is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Democrats call on Ellis to resign from UVA BOV

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrats at the University of Virginia and across the Commonwealth are calling for the resignation of a person who was recently appointed to the UVA Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was appointed to the board earlier this year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. However, controversy has...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Cornell
cbs19news

Working to improve access to health care in rural Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for rural patients to access the care they need. According to a release, the hospital is teaming up with six community health organizations to provide at-home monitoring. This project is being funded by...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Preparing for Hunger Action Month

VERONA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting ready for Hunger Action Month, which takes place in September. According to a release, the food bank is teaming up with Feeding America to inspire people to help ensure their neighbors have enough to eat. On average,...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers establishing standard for Tony Elliott era

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The script almost writes itself: first-year Virginia head coach plays first home game against Richmond. Tony Elliott will follow a similar script to those coaches who have come before him when the Cavaliers face Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. Elliott's predecessor Bronco Mendenhall...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sanker, Boley among starts on first UVA depth chart

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As gameday approaches for first-year head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia released their week one depth chart for Richmond with a few surprises atop the list. UVA fans first look would be the offensive line, which replaces all five starters from a year ago. The group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Contemporary Art#Photography#The Fralin Museum Of Art#Uva
cbs19news

Virginia dominates FDU in a shutout victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia women's soccer dominated FDU in a 5-0 shutout. Today's victory came with the help of Haley Hopkins who got a hat trick early in the first half. It started with a penalty kick in the sixth minute before Alexa Spaanstra and Hopkins would connect twice over the next eight minutes.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA shows signs of establishing long sought after run game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As if Virginia returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong and an All-ACC receiving corps was not enough to keep Richmond head coach Russ Huesman and his defensive staff at night, there is still a lot to be seen of Tony Elliott's new offense. "Been hard for our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers bounce back with emphatic win over Rider

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After taking a surprising season-opening loss, Virginia men's soccer bounced back to win 4-0 over Rider on Monday night. The Cavaliers were still scoreless on the season after a 1-0 loss to Xavier, but the wait for their first goal ended early with Daniel Mangarov sliding in to score off an assist from Philip Horton. UVA wasted little time adding to their tally with Mangarov assisting off a free kick and Moritz Kappelsberger finishing with a powerful header.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Partnership working to clean up bacterial contamination in waterways

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality states that it has identified excessive levels of bacteria in waterways such as Rivanna River and Meadow Creek. The city of Charlottesville has partnered with the Rivanna Conservation Alliance to perform certified biological and bacteria monitoring of streams throughout...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
cbs19news

NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Culpeper vs. Orange

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 20 miles of road separates Orange County High School from neighboring Culpeper. This Friday night that distance gets even smaller as the hornets hosts Culpeper in this week 2's NCV Church Game of the Week. The Orange County Hornets got off to a hot...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy