WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
wpde.com
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
cbs17
Man dies after Hope Mills shooting: deputies
Solicitors question why man accused of stealing SC deputy's vehicle, speeding across state lines keeps bonding out of jail
Lumberton, N.C. — A South Carolina man who authorities say stole a sheriff's deputy cruiser and led deputies on a chase across the North Carolina-South Carolina border has a lengthy criminal record. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that psychiatric patient Emmanuel Godbolt, 36, escaped from the emergency department...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
Accused Scotland County drug trafficker gets $500K bond
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities. Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials searched his home in June, […]
cbs17
Man busted in Hoke County with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Dakyai Locklear, 22, of Red Springs, was arrested...
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Erwin infant boy whose body was found behind parents' home
Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson confirmed Tuesday that an infant death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. His parents are both charged with murder.
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said. It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area. No additional […]
WMBF
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
Family says 12-year-old boy in coma after hit-and-run in Moore County
Moore County, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy is in a coma at UNC Hospital after a hit-and-run in Moore County. Family members told WRAL News Tyler Manbe has several lacerations, broken ribs and a traumatic head injury. He is in a medically-induced coma. Authorities said Mabe, a student at...
WMBF
Seventh suspect charged in connection to deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a seventh suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Omarion “OD” Ny-Sene Fair, 20, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody on Aug. 18. He’s charged with three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
wpde.com
69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run
A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
richmondobserver
Man charged with incest, rape in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM — A man was booked into the Richmond County Jail last week on multiple sex crime charges. Records show 37-year-old Joaquin Lopez Guijosa is being held on a $1 million secured bond on the following charges:. Three counts of incest with a child older than 13;. Three counts...
Deputies identify man who allegedly stole Marion County patrol vehicle, led them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County. Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion […]
