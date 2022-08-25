ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 3

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Man dies after Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before deputies got...
HOPE MILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Maxton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Maxton, NC
City
Rowland, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills

Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
HOPE MILLS, NC
WBTW News13

Man killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Accused Scotland County drug trafficker gets $500K bond

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities. Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials searched his home in June, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Jones
Person
Wendy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Dismemberment#Violent Crime
WMBF

Seventh suspect charged in connection to deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a seventh suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Omarion “OD” Ny-Sene Fair, 20, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody on Aug. 18. He’s charged with three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

69-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash, trooper says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Tony Locklear, 69, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Barker Ten Mile Road at East Powersville Road in Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Locklear's car failed to yield and collided with another car at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Up and Coming Weekly

Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

Man charged with incest, rape in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — A man was booked into the Richmond County Jail last week on multiple sex crime charges. Records show 37-year-old Joaquin Lopez Guijosa is being held on a $1 million secured bond on the following charges:. Three counts of incest with a child older than 13;. Three counts...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy