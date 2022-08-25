Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Wraps Production
Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King has wrapped production of Season 1 in Oklahoma, the actor announced via a video post on Instagram. In a minute-long clip, we see Stallone in a shiny blue suit, a bolero tie, and a huge belt buckle, addressing the cast and crew at the wrap party. Keeping it brief the actor admitted, “I’ve never worked so hard in my life and had so much fun.” Adding, “What we came up with is something extraordinary and life changing for me.”
Collider
From '127 Hours' to 'Lone Survivor': 10 Harrowing Survival Movies Based On True Events
We're strong. There's no doubt about that. But there are times in some people's lives that test them to their absolute limits. Test their courage, bravery, strength, will, determination, faith, survival skills, and more. Sometimes people will survive the impossible and beat all the odds to come out the other end of an ordeal alive. But other times, they sadly aren't so lucky, and it's both inspiring and emotional to watch their stories unfold.
Collider
'Horizon' Ropes Michael Rooker Into Kevin Costner's Western Film
The wild west just keeps getting wilder. Per Deadline, Kevin Costner's western epic Horizon has added four more names to the already loaded cast including Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker. Joining the film alongside him are Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon). The foursome will appear in the film with the previously announced Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, and, most recently, Thomas Haden Church.
Collider
The Power of '90s Nostalgia and Big Budget Baddies, From 'Face/Off' to 'Under Siege'
As comic books and cinematic “universes” continue prescribing a template for cartoonish villainy, one could argue the originality of baddies is a thing of the past, leaving actors only the task of out-quirking their predecessor. But before the deluge of gritty reboots, the '90s saw a conveyor belt of performances that seemed to come from nowhere, appealing in their freshness and sardonic humor. As the heyday for disturbing yet undeniably enjoyable portrayals of evil and transgression, three standalone (we all agree Under Siege II doesn't exist, right?) action films allowed the most celebrated actors to chew the scenery without the armor of lycra and makeup. Steve Buscemi relished his cut-price Hannibal Lecter in Con Air, John Travolta unnervingly glided through his psychopathic turn in Face/Off, and notorious grouch Tommy Lee Jones, lit up the screen in his bandana and delicious line delivery in Under Siege.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Collider
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Collider
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Collider
Russell Crowe Cast as Lead in Adam Cooper's Directorial Debut 'Sleeping City'
Gladiator fans will be delighted to learn that Russell Crowe has been cast in a new film. Variety has reported that Crowe has signed on to star in an upcoming crime-thriller, Sleeping City, where he will be playing a retired detective reinvestigating an old case to discover the truth before it’s too late.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in September 2022
There's more to HBO Max than just new episodes of House of the Dragon this September. This month, the critical and box office hit Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will be making its streaming debut on the service. The Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson-led sci-fi disaster film Moonfall will also be making its streaming debut on HBO Max in the month of September. Several of your favorite comfort shows will be making their way to HBO Max this September, including all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, all five seasons of Living Single, all five seasons of Gotham, and new seasons of Impractical Jokers and Young Sheldon. This September will also bring plenty of reality shows from the Magnolia network over to HBO Max including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and Homegrown.
Collider
'The Omen' Prequel Casts Nell Tiger Free in Mysterious Lead Role
The Omen's upcoming prequel, First Omen, has its star in Nell Tiger Free. Deadline reports that Free will play the currently-unspecified lead of 20th Century's First Omen, the studio's first theatrical entry in the venerable supernatural horror franchise in over fifteen years; how soon before the original film this prequel will take place, and what characters it will follow, remain under wraps. It will be directed by first-time feature director Arkasha Stevenson.
Collider
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Collider
Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland Are Unlikely Friends in First 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Images
Coming off the announcement that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation will drop on Netflix this October, the streamer has released first-look images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The film is based on a novella of the same name by King that was featured in his recent collection If It Bleeds, and tells the story of a young boy who stays in touch with an older recluse he befriended in life from beyond the grave via iPhone. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott round out the rest of the cast. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The 10 Highest-Rated Marvel TV Shows of All Time on IMDb
Ever since 1966's animated series The Marvel Super Heroes, audiences worldwide have been getting a constant and steady array of TV shows based on the characters of Marvel Comics. Superhero stories are usually a delight, and when they're presented in an extended format, often spanning years, even more so. Whether...
Collider
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Collider
Michael Keaton Is Still the Best Batman Thanks to His Take on Bruce Wayne
“Who’s your favorite Batman?” It’s a question that anyone with an interest in film will be familiar with, and it’s a testament to the quality of his cinematic portrayals that there’s still no definitive answer. While it might seem like a waste of the internet’s time to add yet another article to this endless debate, there is one side of the argument that is often overlooked… none other than the man beneath the cape and cowl and without whom the debate would not even exist, Bruce Wayne himself. It’s not surprising that discussions concerning Batman tend to neglect mentions of his secret identity, given that almost everything he’s in emphasizes the caped crusader himself rather than the man underneath, a sentiment that has carried over to his big screen appearances. For every film like Batman Begins or The Dark Knight Rises, where Bruce appears more without the cowl than with it, there are films like The Batman or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where the playboy billionaire is very much pushed to the sidelines. Every actor has brought their unique spin to the character, and while some have worked better than others, the title of the greatest Bruce Wayne still firmly belongs to Michael Keaton.
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Collider
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
Collider
'Look Both Ways': A Film About Wanting to Be Okay
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Look Both Ways.The Netflix film Look Both Ways, directed by Wanuri Kahiu, tells two stories about the same woman. On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) worries that she may have become pregnant after spending the night with her friend, Gabe (Danny Ramirez). While Natalie sits in the bathroom with her best friend, Cara (Aisha Dee), the film splits into two timelines; one where she's pregnant, and one where she isn't. The audience sees both narratives play out at once, shifting between the Natalie that stayed in Texas to have her baby and the Natalie that went to Los Angeles to pursue an animation career.
Comments / 0