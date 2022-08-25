Read full article on original website
Marqeta Has Opportunity To Add More Digital Banking Product & Services, This Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo reiterated Outperform on Marqeta, Inc MQ with a price target of $13.50. He hosted Marqeta's Founder & CEO, CFO, and Head of Investor Relations for a day of meetings with investors in New York. The discussions covered a range of topics, including CEO succession, Jason...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment
Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
MongoDB Whale Trades For August 31
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB. Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Get Back To The Office! Wall Street Banks Setting Precedent For In-Person Work
Recently, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM urged 40% of its personnel to work a few days a week and 50% to return to the office five days a week. To the chagrin of some workers, Business Insider reported, the world's leading investment bank is gathering information on employee activity as part of its drive for employees to return to the office, including tracking workplace attendance using ID swipes.
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Why Bitcoin-Linked Stock MicroStrategy Is Falling Today
MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading lower Wednesday after D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against the company's co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened: Racine took to Twitter Inc TWTR Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 41.2% to $0.45 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 236.6 million, which is 1450.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million. ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil
As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $61M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $61,800,179 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1CYCzQYPzac63fiSCQuaTG8aAzkCJ5dg2e. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Private Equity Investment Offering For 620-Acre Rice And Soybean Farm In Arkansas
The farmland investment platform AcreTrader is launching a new offering this week for a 620-acre soybean and rice farm in Crittenden County, Arkansas. Located in the heart of the fertile Mississippi River Delta 20 miles outside of Memphis, the Jenette Farm offering is a rare opportunity for investors to buy into a large acreage in a prime farming area known for its crop diversity. Tennessee is the top rice-producing state in the country with land consisting of silty clay, which is conducive to healthy soybean and rice production.
