Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez on the Pure Representation of Love in 'Lost Ollie'
From series creator Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) the Netflix limited series Lost Ollie is a four-episode epic adventure across the countryside that a lost toy embarks on, in order to be reunited with the boy who is his best friend. Facing many dangers along the way, the sweet and charming handmade stuffed rabbit named Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) will overcome his fears, as long as they lead him back to young Billy (Kesler Talbot) and the magical bond they share.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
'The Addams Family' vs. 'The Munsters': Who Ya Got?
Two creepy television families. The Addams Family, a wealthy, morbid fictional family created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and introduced to television in 1964. The Munsters, a sitcom about a working class family of monsters in the classic Universal vein, also airing in 1964. Two sitcoms, inextricably linked by their premises and their parallel TV airings, and now the families of fright both have upcoming projects on Netflix. It's a battle that has been waged for almost 50 years, with no discernible winner.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
‘Chicago P.D.’: Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving After 10 Seasons
Three-time Daytime Emmy nominated actor, Jesse Lee Soffer who portrays Detective Jay Halstead is turning in his badge and leaving the world of Chicago P.D. Soffer has played the role since the first season of the show, and has been there for the entirety of the series, the tenth season of which premieres this September.
Get Ready to Go Feral, 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Has Begun Filming
It's been 7 months since the Season 1 finale of Yellowjackets hit the small screen, but it feels much, much longer. After a series of casting announcements including Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van Palmer, Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie Matthews, and Elijah Wood as a new character, Walter, a citizen detective, the hype for the next season of the thriller-drama has been gradually building as of late. Thankfully, production on Season 2 is finally underway.
Have She-Hulk's Biggest MCU Cameos Already Been Revealed...?
It’s already been revealed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will get a visit from Daredevil aka fellow legal eagle Matt Murdock, again played by Charlie Cox. But does the Disney+ series have any other MCU faves waiting in the wings…? Across its first two episodes, She-Hulk has featured MCU vet Mark Ruffalo as title character Jennifer Walters’ cousin, Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk, and Tim Roth reprising his The Incredible Hulk role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination. And as has been well promoted, Benedict Wong of the Doctor Strange films and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soon will show up as...
'The Sopranos' Convention Coming to LA This December
The Sopranos is one of the most highly regarded shows on television for a reason. It has a loyal fan base, has had a new resurgence due to streaming culture, and now the convention has found a home in Los Angeles. Far from the home ground of Tony Soprano's New Jersey-based empire. But now, the convention will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 17-18, 2022, and what a line-up they have!
'Abbott Elementary' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Will There Be in Abbott Elementary Season 2?. Quinta Brunson, a phenomenal creator, and actor, has worked her magic in reviving the coolness of network comedy. Abbott Elementary, Brunson's television program, has won over millions of fans and received essentially universal acclaim from reviewers. Since Modern Family, this show has gone on to become one of ABC's biggest hits.
New 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Spotlights Yuji Okumoto's Return as Chozen
The countdown for Cobra Kai Season 5 has finally hit single digits. For the past few weeks, Netflix has shared content from the upcoming season, including photos, the official season trailer, and more. This week, they shared a new clip featuring Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). The clip...
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Fabien Frankel on What Drives Daemon and Criston
From co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), who are also executive producers along with author George R.R. Martin, the HBO series House of the Dragon explores the Targaryen family with all the power, danger, rivalry, jealous, betrayal, murder and love that could either make them invincible or tear them apart. When you throw in powerful dragons, it becomes impossible to know who to trust or where loyalties lie, and the Iron Throne that they’re all fighting for is not kind in its embrace of whoever sits upon it.
Raymond Lee Makes the Jump Into Time in First 'Quantum Leap' Trailer
It's almost time to once again fire up the Quantum Leap accelerator as NBC's upcoming reboot of the cult classic late 80s-early 90s sci-fi series Quantum Leap is set to arrive on Monday, September 19 on NBC and streaming on Peacock. With just a few weeks to go, the first trailer for the upcoming series has been released, showcasing series star Raymond Lee as he leaps back to the mid-1980s.
Josh Duhamel Makes Legends in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season 2 Trailer
It is time for the Ducks to fly together yet again as a brand-new trailer for the upcoming second season of the popular Disney+ reboot The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has just been released. The new trailer comes just a little under a month before Season 2 is set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, September 28, with new episodes airing weekly.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
'Look Both Ways': A Film About Wanting to Be Okay
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Look Both Ways.The Netflix film Look Both Ways, directed by Wanuri Kahiu, tells two stories about the same woman. On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) worries that she may have become pregnant after spending the night with her friend, Gabe (Danny Ramirez). While Natalie sits in the bathroom with her best friend, Cara (Aisha Dee), the film splits into two timelines; one where she's pregnant, and one where she isn't. The audience sees both narratives play out at once, shifting between the Natalie that stayed in Texas to have her baby and the Natalie that went to Los Angeles to pursue an animation career.
How the Modern Movie Musical 'Lost Horizon' Went So Wrong
"Can there be joy where there has been no sorrow?" Oscar winner Peter Finch belts out these thought-provoking song lyrics in the musical adaptation of the James Hilton novel, Lost Horizon, and it's probably safe to say there was very little joy and lots of sorrow on the set of this ill-fated film. In 1973, producer Ross Hunter had the grand idea to turn the classic story of Shangri-La, first brought to the screen by director Frank Capra in 1937, into a big-budget singing and dancing extravaganza with an all-star cast. Hunter was successful at this kind of thing. He produced the lavish 1953 remake of Magnificent Obsession that turned Rock Hudson into a star. He also helmed the sumptuous 1959 re-imagining of Imitation of Life, breathing new life into Lana Turner's career and setting up young Sandra Dee for future movie success. It was practically a no-brainer that Hunter would make lightning strike again by rebooting Lost Horizon, so Columbia Pictures opened its big checkbook and said to Hunter, "Let's do it!" Lightning struck, all right, setting pretty much everything on fire and leaving nothing but smoldering ruins. What happened? How could a visionary like Hunter go so wrong that Lost Horizon would end up in The Official Razzie Movie Guide as one of the "100 Most Enjoyably Bad Movies Ever Made?"
