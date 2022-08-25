ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

94.3 The Point

The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey

There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
94.3 The Point

Are Students In New Jersey Going To Be Allowed To Identify As Cats?

OK, I can't name names for PR sake, but a close friend of mine is a manager at a major company and one of his employees recently announced that they identify as a cat. You read that right, she feels like a feline trapped in a woman's body. Now, this is uncharted territory for this manager friend of mine and after looking into it, he has to comply with reasonable accommodations and full acceptance so long as it does not interfere with her tasks at work. In the words of the great Pauly D, "what a country".
94.3 The Point

The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
94.3 The Point

Some NJ home sellers still trying to hit the jackpot

After the pandemic started two-and-a half years ago, the New Jersey real estate market took off like a rocket. Now that interest rates for home mortgages are rising things have cooled off a bit, but Robert White, the president of New Jersey Realtors, said the residential market is still going strong.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

