New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey
There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
One Of The Best Pizza Shops In New Jersey, Plans On Closing
There are few things New Jersey is more passionate about than pizza. Some things are up for debate; is it pork roll or Taylor ham, go to Wawa or Quick Check, Is there a Central New Jersey or Not?. By the way, the correct answers to the above; pork roll,...
Weather Experts Predict Problematic 2022 Fall Season In New Jersey
This August has been one of the hottest months in New Jersey since 2016. I feel like we had more days over 90 degrees than with rain. Great for our beachgoers but not so great for people who like to drink water. So what does this mean we should expect...
Brave Enough To Spend A Night At New Jersey’s Most Haunted Hotel?
As Labor Day weekend settles in on New Jersey, there is no doubt that a change of season is just around the corner. You see it in the weather, you see it on the calendar, and you see it every single time you walk into a store or coffee shop. Signs of Autumn are all around us.
Ida, 1 year later — NJ families still fighting to get home
Maryann Morris has been draining her funds to live in an apartment in Bridgewater since October with her young daughter, as she continues a handful of battles aimed at eventually returning to her home in Manville that was destroyed by Ida one year ago. "We will not have a kitchen,...
Don’t Miss This FREE Fall Event in New Jersey, the Family Will Love it
We have so many fun, fall events here at the Jersey Shore. New Jersey is a great place to be when you want to pick your own fall fruit, the leaves changing, Six Flags Great Adventure, and just a day at the beach in the fall is always fun. And,...
Are Students In New Jersey Going To Be Allowed To Identify As Cats?
OK, I can't name names for PR sake, but a close friend of mine is a manager at a major company and one of his employees recently announced that they identify as a cat. You read that right, she feels like a feline trapped in a woman's body. Now, this is uncharted territory for this manager friend of mine and after looking into it, he has to comply with reasonable accommodations and full acceptance so long as it does not interfere with her tasks at work. In the words of the great Pauly D, "what a country".
New Law in New Jersey is Asking Too Much of Our Delivery Workers
It's been a long day at the office, you get back to your house just to realize that you're out of food, and you decide that there's no way you're running out to the grocery store. So, you whip out your phone, open up your food delivery service of choice,...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure revamps meal deal after viral exploitation
JACKSON — A man who frequented a Six Flags theme park in California claimed he paid off his student loans thanks to eating what amounted to daily, 50-cent meals there for seven years. Meanwhile, another who styled himself as the "Six Flags Scoundrel" and went viral on TikTok said...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Mike’s Crumb Cake Factory Announces One Of Their New Jersey Locations Has Closed
It is so frustrating that businesses who have high-quality products continue to shutter their doors. This economy is proving to be harder and harder to survive in. Yes, I have another closing announcement and this one will hit dessert-lovers right in the gut. According to APP.com, Mike's Crumb Cake Factory...
These 5 Awesome Events Around New Jersey Will Have You Excited For September
This was my first summer as a resident of New Jersey, and more specifically the Jersey Shore. Waking up in my little Seaside Heights apartment every morning to see the sun shing and to hear the seagulls (despite how mean they are) cawing was phenomenal. I'm of course looking forward...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
This Everyday Grocery Store Item Was Banned in New York, Could New Jersey Be Next?
Let's say you send your teenager to the grocery store with a short list of things for a party you're having that night. They get some chicken and seasoning for the grill, baked beans, corn, a sheet cake for dessert and of course you're making sundaes as well. Dinner wraps...
Lafayette, NJ trail closed after bird flu kills more than 100 vultures
LAFAYETTE — A less than half-mile stretch of the Sussex Branch Trail was closed over the weekend after state Division of Fish & Wildlife officials last week said more than 100 black vultures had died in the vicinity this month due to avian influenza. More commonly known as bird...
Some NJ home sellers still trying to hit the jackpot
After the pandemic started two-and-a half years ago, the New Jersey real estate market took off like a rocket. Now that interest rates for home mortgages are rising things have cooled off a bit, but Robert White, the president of New Jersey Realtors, said the residential market is still going strong.
