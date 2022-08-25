Read full article on original website
Related
Paulding County Progress
Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC chooses logo; establishes property committee
ANTWERP – The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board reviewed several new logo samples this month, as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues. Alex Hindenlang, an Antwerp alum, created the logos at the request of the board. Upon review and discussion, a logo was chosen and voted on with some minor adjustments requested. The logo was made with a universal feature that will also allow the other CIC groups in the county the freedom to use their current entity name in the same logo, so that residents around the county will become familiar with, and recognize the logo immediately.
Paulding County Progress
Week 3 High School Football Previews
Two of three Paulding County teams remain at home in week three as Delta visits Keysor Field to battle Paulding while Antwerp welcomes in Hilltop for a visit. Wayne Trace, though, returns to the road for week three with a short road trip to rival Crestview. Through two weeks, Green...
Paulding County Progress
Archers outscore Bombers for win
ANTWERP – The Archers of Antwerp scored twice in each of the first three quarters and held off visiting Edon for a 54-32 victory in non-league football action Friday night. Antwerp totaled 14 points each in the first and second stanzas before adding 20 points in the third quarter to outlast the Bombers for the win.
Comments / 0