Paulding, OH

Paulding County Progress

Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County CIC chooses logo; establishes property committee

ANTWERP – The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board reviewed several new logo samples this month, as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues. Alex Hindenlang, an Antwerp alum, created the logos at the request of the board. Upon review and discussion, a logo was chosen and voted on with some minor adjustments requested. The logo was made with a universal feature that will also allow the other CIC groups in the county the freedom to use their current entity name in the same logo, so that residents around the county will become familiar with, and recognize the logo immediately.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Week 3 High School Football Previews

Two of three Paulding County teams remain at home in week three as Delta visits Keysor Field to battle Paulding while Antwerp welcomes in Hilltop for a visit. Wayne Trace, though, returns to the road for week three with a short road trip to rival Crestview. Through two weeks, Green...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Archers outscore Bombers for win

ANTWERP – The Archers of Antwerp scored twice in each of the first three quarters and held off visiting Edon for a 54-32 victory in non-league football action Friday night. Antwerp totaled 14 points each in the first and second stanzas before adding 20 points in the third quarter to outlast the Bombers for the win.
ANTWERP, OH

