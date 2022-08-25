ANTWERP – The Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board reviewed several new logo samples this month, as the discussion of a positive branding and marketing image continues. Alex Hindenlang, an Antwerp alum, created the logos at the request of the board. Upon review and discussion, a logo was chosen and voted on with some minor adjustments requested. The logo was made with a universal feature that will also allow the other CIC groups in the county the freedom to use their current entity name in the same logo, so that residents around the county will become familiar with, and recognize the logo immediately.

