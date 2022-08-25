Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Ex-Spokane police officer found guilty of raping 2 women
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported. He was found not guilty of another...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook hours before jury hands him guilty verdict
Aug. 31—As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and...
