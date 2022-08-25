ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Ex-Spokane police officer found guilty of raping 2 women

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported. He was found not guilty of another...
SPOKANE, WA

