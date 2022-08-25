Read full article on original website
Collider
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Collider
'Horizon' Ropes Michael Rooker Into Kevin Costner's Western Film
The wild west just keeps getting wilder. Per Deadline, Kevin Costner's western epic Horizon has added four more names to the already loaded cast including Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker. Joining the film alongside him are Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon). The foursome will appear in the film with the previously announced Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, and, most recently, Thomas Haden Church.
Collider
Russell Crowe Cast as Lead in Adam Cooper's Directorial Debut 'Sleeping City'
Gladiator fans will be delighted to learn that Russell Crowe has been cast in a new film. Variety has reported that Crowe has signed on to star in an upcoming crime-thriller, Sleeping City, where he will be playing a retired detective reinvestigating an old case to discover the truth before it’s too late.
Collider
'The Omen' Prequel Casts Nell Tiger Free in Mysterious Lead Role
The Omen's upcoming prequel, First Omen, has its star in Nell Tiger Free. Deadline reports that Free will play the currently-unspecified lead of 20th Century's First Omen, the studio's first theatrical entry in the venerable supernatural horror franchise in over fifteen years; how soon before the original film this prequel will take place, and what characters it will follow, remain under wraps. It will be directed by first-time feature director Arkasha Stevenson.
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Collider
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Have She-Hulk's Biggest MCU Cameos Already Been Revealed...?
It’s already been revealed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will get a visit from Daredevil aka fellow legal eagle Matt Murdock, again played by Charlie Cox. But does the Disney+ series have any other MCU faves waiting in the wings…? Across its first two episodes, She-Hulk has featured MCU vet Mark Ruffalo as title character Jennifer Walters’ cousin, Bruce Banner aka Smart Hulk, and Tim Roth reprising his The Incredible Hulk role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination. And as has been well promoted, Benedict Wong of the Doctor Strange films and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soon will show up as...
‘Passengers’ Has a ‘Very Compellingly Accurate Scene’ Showing What a Pool Could Look Like in Space
A former astronaut confirmed the iconic pool scene in 'Passengers' is accurate.
Collider
'Medieval' Red Band Trailer Shows Ben Foster's Bloody Path to Glory
Ben Foster gets bloody and brutal in the new red band trailer for Medieval. The new epic from production company The Avenue puts Foster in the shoes of renowned warrior Jan Žižka as he's tasked with kidnapping the fiancée of Lord Rosenberg (Til Schweiger), Lady Katherine (Sophia Lowe), in a righteous quest to prevent the rise of the corrupt King Sigismund. In taking Katherine, he disturbs the hornets' nest, sending forces after him that wish to take Katherine back for themselves, resulting in a bloody battle to protect her and liberate her from the political game she's caught in.
Collider
Who Is King Durin III? The Dwarf-lord of 'The Rings of Power,' Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes back further into the Middle-earth timeline than we’ve ever seen on screen before. Although Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy told the story of Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) first encounter with the One Ring, The Rings of Power takes place amidst the Second Age of Middle-earth. When the dark lord Sauron first rises to power and constructs the One Ring, the clans of men, Elves, and Dwarves form a united alliance to take down the ultimate evil. It’s a story that’s heavily inspired by Tolkien’s experiences fighting in World War II. Facing the threat of fascism, Tolkien was inspired by the idea that the world’s forces could unite to defeat the Nazi movement.
Collider
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
Collider
‘Burial’ Review: Tom Felton and Charlotte Vega Get Let Down By This Tepid Historical Thriller
The experience of watching Burial, a film that grounds itself in the history of the final days of World War II before going in its own direction, is one defined by competing narrative impulses. On the one hand, it ostensibly seems to be about the unlikely bond between the Russian intelligence officer Brana (Charlotte Vega) and local villager Gaunt (Tom Felton), who find themselves aligned in a mission of truth. On the other, it is a thriller that frequently flirts with becoming an out-and-out horror film only to never quite arrive there. The result is a middling work that is occasionally interesting, as we see how it attempts to strike a balance between these two distinct ideas. Regrettably, it ultimately can’t hold itself together when it counts.
Collider
Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland Are Unlikely Friends in First 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Images
Coming off the announcement that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation will drop on Netflix this October, the streamer has released first-look images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The film is based on a novella of the same name by King that was featured in his recent collection If It Bleeds, and tells the story of a young boy who stays in touch with an older recluse he befriended in life from beyond the grave via iPhone. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott round out the rest of the cast. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock.
Collider
How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Collider
The Power of '90s Nostalgia and Big Budget Baddies, From 'Face/Off' to 'Under Siege'
As comic books and cinematic “universes” continue prescribing a template for cartoonish villainy, one could argue the originality of baddies is a thing of the past, leaving actors only the task of out-quirking their predecessor. But before the deluge of gritty reboots, the '90s saw a conveyor belt of performances that seemed to come from nowhere, appealing in their freshness and sardonic humor. As the heyday for disturbing yet undeniably enjoyable portrayals of evil and transgression, three standalone (we all agree Under Siege II doesn't exist, right?) action films allowed the most celebrated actors to chew the scenery without the armor of lycra and makeup. Steve Buscemi relished his cut-price Hannibal Lecter in Con Air, John Travolta unnervingly glided through his psychopathic turn in Face/Off, and notorious grouch Tommy Lee Jones, lit up the screen in his bandana and delicious line delivery in Under Siege.
Collider
The Avengers Are Coming Back, but Which MCU Heroes Will Make the Cast?
By the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like every single hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an "Avenger," as an endless multitude of warriors, wizards, aliens, space gods, and people with bug-based powers teamed up to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the ultimate big bad of the franchise's Infinity Saga. But let's not forget that the Avengers is traditionally a tightly-knit team with a locked-in roster and a clear chain of command. In the original Avengers movie, that amounted to six heroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk) working for SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Avengers: Age of Ultron saw some turnover, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) all bouncing by the end of the film. Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany) stepped up to take their place and work for team leaders Cap (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
Collider
What's New on HBO Max in September 2022
There's more to HBO Max than just new episodes of House of the Dragon this September. This month, the critical and box office hit Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will be making its streaming debut on the service. The Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson-led sci-fi disaster film Moonfall will also be making its streaming debut on HBO Max in the month of September. Several of your favorite comfort shows will be making their way to HBO Max this September, including all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries, all five seasons of Living Single, all five seasons of Gotham, and new seasons of Impractical Jokers and Young Sheldon. This September will also bring plenty of reality shows from the Magnolia network over to HBO Max including Fixer Upper, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and Homegrown.
Collider
The 10 Highest-Rated Marvel TV Shows of All Time on IMDb
Ever since 1966's animated series The Marvel Super Heroes, audiences worldwide have been getting a constant and steady array of TV shows based on the characters of Marvel Comics. Superhero stories are usually a delight, and when they're presented in an extended format, often spanning years, even more so. Whether...
