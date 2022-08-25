The experience of watching Burial, a film that grounds itself in the history of the final days of World War II before going in its own direction, is one defined by competing narrative impulses. On the one hand, it ostensibly seems to be about the unlikely bond between the Russian intelligence officer Brana (Charlotte Vega) and local villager Gaunt (Tom Felton), who find themselves aligned in a mission of truth. On the other, it is a thriller that frequently flirts with becoming an out-and-out horror film only to never quite arrive there. The result is a middling work that is occasionally interesting, as we see how it attempts to strike a balance between these two distinct ideas. Regrettably, it ultimately can’t hold itself together when it counts.

