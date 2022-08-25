Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Labor Day to see DUI Task Force out In Force
The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the Labor Day weekend. The DUI Task Force reminds county residents and visitors, as well, to be responsible and never drive impaired. “Fremont County law enforcement will be out on Labor Day weekend to stop impaired driving...
wrrnetwork.com
Lander PD: Shoplifter Caught; Fugitive Nabbed; Bullying Incident Called In; Home Break-In
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Bradyn Denevan, 21, Lander arrested on North 9th Street at 1:36 p.m. on a Fremont County Warrant and he was cited for two hit and run crashes earlier last week. A 16-year-old male of Lander...
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected From ATV
A 36-year-old Wyoming man is dead following an ATV crash in Fremont County, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 22 near milepost 6 on Deer Creek Road east of Riverton. According to a crash summary released Monday, 36-year-old Brice Hayes was riding in a...
wrrnetwork.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Thursday
A 24-year-old state resident was killed Thursday in a rollover crash at milepost 105.5 near Riverton on Highway 26. According to a Wyoming State Trooper’s report, a Honda Accord driven by Dorian Clifford was westbound at 3:20 a.m. when it exited the roadway to the right. Clifford attempted to steer the vehicle left and back onto the roadway, at which point the Honda transitioned into a counter-clockwise yaw. The Honda tripped while still in the borrow ditch and entered a passenger side leading roll until coming to rest in the eastbound borrow ditch facing westbound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
RPD Investigating Woman’s Death Wednesday as a Homicide, Double stabbing reported this morning
A city resident noticed smoke coming out from underneath the front door of a mobile home on North 7th East at Lincoln Street and called in a fire alarm. The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and evacuated the mobile home of smoke, and then left the area. Likewise, a Frontier Ambulance that arrived at the location unloaded a gurney but soon put it back in the ambulance and it, too, left the scene.
oilcity.news
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo. — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of...
wrrnetwork.com
Hot, Dry, and Sunny for today and Thursday
Hot, dry, and sunny again today as high pressure persists across the region. Much the same weather is expected on Thursday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 80s for Dubois, the upper 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the mid-90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
wrrnetwork.com
Warmer and Dry for Tuesday’s Weather
A bit warmer and dry today as high pressure continues across the area. Wednesday is looking the same, warmer, sunny and dry. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach into the low 80s at Dubois, the upper 80s at Lander and Jeffrey City, and the low 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton’s New Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Introduced to the Community
The new Executive Director of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce introduced himself to the community Wednesday morning on the WyoTodayMedia Radio Network’s Program “Let’s Talk Fremont” and said he was excited to be here. Sam Tower, who came out of law enforcement where he had worked...
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
wrrnetwork.com
Ricky A. Robidoux
Ricky A. Robidoux, 62, of Riverton passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be held from 9:00 until service time. Military graveside rites will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming.
wrrnetwork.com
Mostly Sunny for Monday, Dry, Warmer
Warmer and dry today with mostly sunny skies across the area. High pressure will keep dry conditions and warming temperatures throughout the week. Today’s high temperatures are projected at 78 for Dubois, 82 at Lander, 84 at Jeffrey City and in the mid-to0upper 80s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thetrek.co
Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)
A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
wrrnetwork.com
Ashley Dean (Dewey) Addison
Funeral services for Ashley Dean (Dewey) Addison, 31, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at 239 Givens Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 239 Givens Rd. Ashley passed away on Wednesday,...
Comments / 0