Glamping, Omicron Boosters and Forever Chemicals This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, many vacationers seek out suitable lodgings near whatever indoor or outdoor experience they are venturing to see. But that trip can become richer when the shelter becomes part of the experience. Randy Yohe explores alternative lodging and glamourous camping, or "glamping," in West Virginia as...
New Director Hopes To Build Trust And Sustainability In The Southern Coal Fields This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, development in the southern coal fields has often run into issues of trust and sustainability. For the West Virginia Hive, business development in Nicholas, Summers, Raleigh and Fayette Counties began with relationship building. Reporter Jessica Lilly spoke with Jenna Grayson, whose new role positions her to take economic development to the next level.
Student Loan Relief And Celebrating The 19th Amendment On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, more than 200,000 West Virginians could see relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden. Randy Yohe discussed the West Virginia impact of student debt relief with Dr. Rodney Hughes, an assistant professor of higher education administration at West Virginia University’s School of Education.
Justice, State And Local Leaders Dedicate Green Power Bus Factory
Gov. Jim Justice and state and local officials dedicated a plant in South Charleston that will make electric school buses. A heavy rain Tuesday morning didn’t discourage the governor from taking one of the school buses, called the Beast, on a short test drive. “They gave me the opportunity...
Committee Co-Chairs Discuss Women’s History, Suffrage And Memorial
In 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans but now, the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs Renate Pore and Susan Pierce sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.
W.Va. Recovery Groups Organize Overdose Awareness Events
Events are planned across West Virginia for International Overdose Awareness Day this week. Observed every Aug. 31, it’s an annual campaign that acknowledges those that have died from overdose. Organizations like the Jefferson Day Report Center in Ranson and the Potomac Highlands Guild in Petersburg are recognizing the day...
Appalachian Power Sues Coal Supplier Over Missed Deliveries
Appalachian Power is suing one of its coal suppliers, claiming breach of contract and seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages. Appalachian Power wants to recover $45 million from American Consolidated Natural Resources, formerly Murray Energy. The utility alleges ACNR failed to meet a contract to supply 2.75 million...
Regional Federal Reserve Bank President Sees W.Va. Economic Growth
The region’s Federal Reserve Bank president is touring West Virginia to learn about and comment on the economic progress and challenges facing the state. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin’s region covers Washington, D.C. and five states, including most of West Virginia. He also serves on the Fed’s chief monetary policy board.
New Director Hopes To Build Trust And Sustainability In Business Development
Development in the southern coal fields has often run into issues of trust and sustainability. For the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, business development in Nicholas, Summers, Raleigh and Fayette Counties began with relationship building. Jenna Grayson was recently named the Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan: W.Va. Impact
Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy says more than 200,000 West Virginians could see relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden. Randy Yohe discussed the West Virginia impact of student debt relief with Dr....
Health Officials Prepare For Approval Of Omicron Vaccine Booster
The state’s health leaders are preparing for the approval of a new COVID-19 vaccine booster next month. During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice and his advisors discussed the expected approval and distribution as early as next week of an omicron-focused COVID-19 vaccine booster. Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim...
