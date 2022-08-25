In 2020, communities across the country made plans to celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment and the expansion of voting rights to women. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to those plans but now, the West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee is asking the public to help create a permanent celebration of the historic event. The committee’s co-chairs Renate Pore and Susan Pierce sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to discuss their efforts.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO