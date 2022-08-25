Read full article on original website
How Bears claiming Alex Leatherwood affects OL competition
The Bears made an intriguing addition to their offensive line on Wednesday, claiming former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The Raiders selected Leatherwood in the first-round of the 2021 draft, and many pundits at the time thought it was a bit of a reach, thinking Leatherwood would be drafted somewhere in the second round instead. Experts also projected Leatherwood as a guard, but the Raiders made him an immediate starter at right tackle, and he struggled. Leatherwood was flagged for holding and false starts seven times, each. The Raiders eventually moved Leatherwood to right guard, and according to Raiders beat writers, his play improved inside.
5 players Bears could sign after NFL cut down day
TYLER JOHNSON - WIDE RECEIVER. Beat reporters out of Tampa Bay were surprised that Johnson didn’t make the team on Tuesday. But the Buccaneers have a deep wide receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin returning, and the addition of Julio Jones. Johnson played over half of the Bucs’ offensive snaps last season, and caught 36 balls for 310 yards.
Bears land more players on NFL top-100 list than Packers
Wait... the Bears NFL top-100 players than the Packers?. This is certainly a victory for the city of Chicago. The Bears rostered three players on the NFL's top-100 list, including David Montgomery (No. 98), Roquan Smith (No. 84) and Robert Quinn (No. 48). The Packers rostered two players -- linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (No. 49) and Aaron Rodgers (No. 3).
Bears claim six players off waivers, most by any team
Ryan Poles and the front office are making moves to enhance the roster. The Bears claimed six players off waivers on Wednesday, the most of any team. They claimed OL Alex Leatherwood (OL), Armon Watts (DL), Josh Blackwell (DB), Kingsley Johnathan (DE), Sterling Weatherford (LB) and Trevon Wesco (TE). Leatherwood...
How hard NFL lessons helped Pettis seize Bears opportunity
LAKE FOREST – Dante Pettis knows all too well how fleeting NFL opportunities can be. When the moment arises, you must seize it if you want to cling to your professional life. After making the Bears' 53-man roster Tuesday, Pettis has given himself a new lease on NFL life.
Bears roster down to 22 players from previous regime
Ryan Pace's fingerprints are slowly fading away. The Chicago Bears brought their roster down to the NFL 53-man limit on Tuesday. After the final day of cuts, more players from the previous regime were cut. After the original rounds of cuts, 29 players remained from the previous regime. Now, just...
Bears 53-man roster set; depth chart to be finalized
On Tuesday, the Bears complied with NFL rules by downsizing their roster to the finalized 53-man list. Surprising names like linebacker Jack Sanborn and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe made the list. Others, like veterans Michael Schofield and Mario Edwards Jr., were cut from the team. The Bears plan to sign...
Matthew Berry talks worthwhile Bears fantasy football players
Fantasy football season is upon us. Two weekends away from the start of the NFL season, NBC's newest commentator and fantasy football analyst, Matthew Berry, went through which Bears players are worth having on your fantasy team for the upcoming season on the Under Center podcast with NBC's Ken Davis.
Trent Dilfer on Justin Fields: "He looks efficient"
Trent Dilfer knows football. His patented "Dilfer Dimes" bit on ESPN generated traction from his breakdowns of quarterbacks. According to the long-time analyst and ex-NFL quarterback, he likes what he sees technically from Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "He looks efficient," Dilfer said on 670 the Score. "I think he worked...
Teven Jenkins remains a Bear, but uncertainty, unhappiness remain
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins remains a Chicago Bear. "I still say it's up in the air right now," Jenkins said Tuesday of his future with the Bears after making the 53-man roster. "There's nothing solidified right now. Even if you make the 53-man roster, it doesn't mean you're going to be here tomorrow."
