The Bears made an intriguing addition to their offensive line on Wednesday, claiming former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The Raiders selected Leatherwood in the first-round of the 2021 draft, and many pundits at the time thought it was a bit of a reach, thinking Leatherwood would be drafted somewhere in the second round instead. Experts also projected Leatherwood as a guard, but the Raiders made him an immediate starter at right tackle, and he struggled. Leatherwood was flagged for holding and false starts seven times, each. The Raiders eventually moved Leatherwood to right guard, and according to Raiders beat writers, his play improved inside.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO