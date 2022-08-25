Snap Inc SNAP, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat, plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce, The Verge reported on Tuesday. This report comes just weeks after Snap founder and CEO Evan Spiegel closed the deal — which was said to be in the works for nearly two years — on a $120 million mansion with his wife Miranda Kerr in Los Angeles.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO