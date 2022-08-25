ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Back To The Office! Wall Street Banks Setting Precedent For In-Person Work

Recently, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM urged 40% of its personnel to work a few days a week and 50% to return to the office five days a week. To the chagrin of some workers, Business Insider reported, the world's leading investment bank is gathering information on employee activity as part of its drive for employees to return to the office, including tracking workplace attendance using ID swipes.
Snap, 'Crackle, Pop'? Jim Cramer Reacts To Snap's Restructuring Plans

Snap, crackle and pop! That's exactly what Snap Inc SNAP shares did Wednesday morning. What Happened: Snap shares traded lower Wednesday morning after the company confirmed reports that it planned to cut about 20% of its workforce. Shortly after, the stock reversed course and surged higher after Snap unveiled new restructuring plans.
5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'

E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
Earn CUDOS on Cosmos' leading decentralised exchange – Osmosis Frontier

The UK-based distributed cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on the largest decentralised exchange (DEX) in the Cosmos ecosystem – Osmosis Frontier. This listing makes the CUDOS token even more accessible to users in the Web3 space. This is one small step toward Cudos’ ambition to power Web3 and a giant leap into the world of Interchain and Decentralised Finance (DeFi).
Elite Education Changes Name To EpicQuest Education

Elite Education Group International Ltd EEIQ said it is changing its corporate name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. The name change will be effective immediately. The company's common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ capital market under the ticker symbol EEIQ. "Our corporate name change to EpicQuest...
