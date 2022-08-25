Read full article on original website
Californians told not to charge EVs as grid struggles in heat wave
Californians were told Wednesday not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours, just days after the state said it would stop selling gas-powered cars, as the aging electricity grid struggles with a fearsome heatwave. The call to limit electric vehicle charging comes a week after state regulators banned the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles from 2035.
Scientists hope efforts to restore coral off South Florida coast pays off
MIAMI - As the sun sets over the Miami skyline, researchers from the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science set out for the ocean. Their destination is just a few miles off the coast of Key Biscayne, where they hope love is not in the air, but underwater."What we're hoping for is that the corals that we've restored and planted onto these reefs over the last few years are going to reproduce," said Andrew Baker, a professor of marine biology at Rosenstiel School. Over the past few years, they have been part of a team developing a hybrid reef. This...
