Angela Roff appointed to replace the retiring Judge Metzger on Garfield County Court bench

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
RMI quarry above Glenwood Springs slapped with noncompliance order from BLM
The Rocky Mountain Industrials limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs is officially on notice that it is operating outside the scope of its approved plan of operations, and has 30 days to correct the situation, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said. The BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office on...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Road rage, nuclear power, vote for women’s rights
I’m not a slow driver. I run yellow lights and send the occasional text. I’m not a perfect driver, just one who is wondering, what’s with the road rage on Highway 82?. I’m not talking about getting irritated with the car driving 45 in the fast lane for miles. Yes, that’s annoying. So, you mutter “wtf” and go around. These people are seething, froth foaming from their bared teeth, positioned rigidly over their steering wheels, ready to yell obscenities at your family before they flip you off and floor it when the signal turns green. And why? Because I waited an extra 10 seconds to pull into traffic from a dangerous intersection?
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale Business Confluence coming Sept. 21
The Carbondale Chamber is presenting its annual Carbondale Business Confluence, “Future Forecast,” on Sept. 21, with earlybird ticket deadlines this week. The Confluence is set to take place at Third Street Center from 8-11 a.m., including breakfast, followed by a networking event from 4-6 p.m. hosted by CoVenture.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Tax on Aspen vacation rentals will go to the voters in November
Aspen voters will decide in November whether guests of vacation rental properties will face a new tax of either 5% or 10%. The Aspen City Council unanimously approved the ballot language at a special work session Monday, after making their own adjustments to the question, for a tax on rental units lasting within 30 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Adapting to drought; bears, schools thanks
That lush, green lawn you’re so proud of may assuage your ego, but it’s a sponge soaking up water that’s becoming an ever more precious commodity during our 22-year drought. Don’t be fooled by the recent monsoons giving us a respite from the oppressive heat. They’re doing little to fill our reservoirs and it’ll take two or three more years of heavy rain and snowfall to pull us out of this dry spell.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New RFSD safety policy revisions expand use of school bus cameras
Roaring Fork District school buses will be getting new video camera equipment this fall, including audio-recording capabilities, under a new policy set for final consideration next month by the district’s Board of Education. Two policy revisions and one new policy have been recommended by the Colorado Association of School...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Restaurants double staff, all rooms nearly booked for JAS Labor Day
Up to 10,000 concertgoers each day. Headliners include Stevie Nicks, Leon Bridges and Chris Stapleton. Big Hoss Grill at Snowmass Mall is prepping hard. “We usually double our staff for just this weekend,” Big Hoss co-owner Christine Newcomb said Friday. No doubt the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle woman attacked by bear early Wednesday morning
A New Castle woman taking out her dog in her backyard was attacked by a black bear early Wednesday morning, a town administrator confirmed. The New Castle Police Department and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the report of the attack at the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. The woman was injured and taken to the hospital, New Castle Town Administrator David Reynolds said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Snowmass visitor dies in mountain-biking accident August 25
A North Carolina man died Aug. 25 as a result of injuries from a mountain-biking accident at Snowmass Ski Area, authorities said. Michael Kersting, 58, was an architect from Wilmington. He was mountain biking with his son when he fell over the handlebars, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office. He was wearing a helmet and in full protective gear.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Be bear aware in Garfield County
Living in the mountains of the West comes with a lot of unspoken agreements with our environment. We accept the possibility of wintertime road closures, of wildfires, debris slides, drought and more — but we should also accept the responsibility and privilege of doing whatever we can to care for the wild splendor around us.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Brew Zone Silt revamps opening plans with new location
A small brewery originally proposed to open in early 2022 was back before the Silt Town Board of Trustees on Aug. 22. Brew Zone Silt, planned by owner Richard Lynch to open in the old Skip’s Market location at the corner of Seventh and Main streets, is now set to open in a new location about three blocks west.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Fall football returns
Glenwood Springs High School football kicked off the 2022 season last week with an away game against Grand Junction. The Demons host Conifer this Friday at Stubler Memorial Field at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0