Angela Roff appointed to replace the retiring Judge Metzger on Garfield County Court bench

I’m not a slow driver. I run yellow lights and send the occasional text. I’m not a perfect driver, just one who is wondering, what’s with the road rage on Highway 82?. I’m not talking about getting irritated with the car driving 45 in the fast lane for miles. Yes, that’s annoying. So, you mutter “wtf” and go around. These people are seething, froth foaming from their bared teeth, positioned rigidly over their steering wheels, ready to yell obscenities at your family before they flip you off and floor it when the signal turns green. And why? Because I waited an extra 10 seconds to pull into traffic from a dangerous intersection?

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO